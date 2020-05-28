Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 14:13:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality

 
 
28/05/2020    14:10 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality

Air pollution is becoming more and more serious. 

Nhan was speaking at a conference on pollution management and improving air quality in big cities yesterday in Hanoi.

Experts from the Vietnam Environment Administration said that air pollution was more critical in big cities such as Hanoi and HCM City.

The air quality index (AQI) in different localities often exceeds safe levels that can be harmful to human health, especially fine dust known as PM2.5, single particles which have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

From September to December last year, AQI in many places exceeded even 300 – the most harmful level for people’s health.

From February 14 to 21 this year, PM2.5 levels continued to increase, sometimes surpassing norms by three times.

To improve air quality and ensure community health, Deputy Minister Nhan asked for improvements to forecasting, measurement and the use of official date sources to supply correct information to the public via multimedia.

The main reason for air pollution was exhaust fumes from vehicles, so Hanoi, HCM City and other big cities were at high risk and should conduct research and then propose plans to limit the number of vehicles, said Nhan.

Big cities should also develop public transport and take old vehicles off the road.

 

More trees should also be planted and water should be sprayed along main streets, especially during dry weather.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for completing regulations and laws on environmental protection. Clauses related to air protection, air supervision and assessment should be added to the amended Law on Environment Protection, which should be completed this year.

The ministry should also promulgate technological norms about exhaust fumes and air quality which are in accordance with other developed countries.

The Ministry of Transport should build a strategy to develop environmentally friendly public transport, while construction sites in urban areas take measures to limit dust and punish projects that do not.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade needs to instruct the use of natural resources properly, and protect the environment from industrial production and trade. Projects and plants which were likely to cause environmental pollution such as coal, petroleum, chemicals, steel, fertiliser and mining should be put under close supervision.

The Ministry of Construction should promulgate a circular about environmental protection in construction work, and regularly check construction sites.  VNS

Air pollution a top concern for big cities in Vietnam

Air pollution a top concern for big cities in Vietnam

At 7 am on November 6, air monitoring systems in Hanoi all reported that air quality was at the purple and red levels, or very harmful and harmful levels, respectively, to human health.

The dark side of urbanization: air pollution in big cities

The dark side of urbanization: air pollution in big cities

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the leaders of Hanoi to apply radical solutions to handle air pollution.

 
 

Other News

.
New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Scientists have tracked a cuckoo's migratory flight from Africa to its breeding ground in Mongolia.

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

This is the first time the social media giant has said President Trump's tweet could be misleading.

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/05/2020 

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 