Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 16:16:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls

08/07/2020    15:05 GMT+7

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

Mobifone will block subscribers suspected of making spam calls in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Information and Telecommunication. — Photo Mobifone

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Mobifone said subscribers will be blocked if they are found to be involved in five criteria including the frequency of making calls, the rate of calls with short contact time, the rate of calls having short time between calls, the rate of calls for unrelated subscribers, and other behaviours (subscribers mainly make calls, but do not receive or send SMS messages).

 

Mobifone will block such subscribers in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

It is the second telecom provider in Viet Nam to develop this system. The first one was Viettel. — VNS

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

So your pet may roam free
So your pet may roam free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities in Con Dao District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are facing overloaded waste disposal at a local dumping site.

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese startup is manufacturing prosthetic products for amputees at reasonable prices.

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The move by the short-form video app comes after China imposed its new security law on the city.

Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A report says a rise in animal-to-human diseases will continue without urgent action.

Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.

Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

Dozens of animals released into the wild
Dozens of animals released into the wild
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The TraceTogether Token is designed to make an app more effective, but worries privacy campaigners.

Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 