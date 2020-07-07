Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

Mobifone will block subscribers suspected of making spam calls in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Information and Telecommunication. — Photo Mobifone

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Mobifone said subscribers will be blocked if they are found to be involved in five criteria including the frequency of making calls, the rate of calls with short contact time, the rate of calls having short time between calls, the rate of calls for unrelated subscribers, and other behaviours (subscribers mainly make calls, but do not receive or send SMS messages).

Mobifone will block such subscribers in accordance with regulations of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

It is the second telecom provider in Viet Nam to develop this system. The first one was Viettel. — VNS