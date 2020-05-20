Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula

 
 
23/05/2020    08:46 GMT+7

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

An injured monkey on Son Tra Peninsula. Photo by An Binh

A local photographer named An Binh said that she loves the monkeys and usually takes photos of them. However, recently she has seen many injured monkeys in the area.

 

"We usually informed forest rangers about the injured animals and helped take them to veterinary clinics for treatment," she said. "Most of the injures were caused by human activities. Some fell into traps, others were shot by people who think the monkeys are harassing them."

According to forest rangers in Son Tra and Ngu Hanh Son districts, many monkeys have been injured and died after being run over by cars and motorbikes transporting visitors.

"Visitors usually feed them with cakes, sweets or fruit so many of them flock to the tourist sites here, especially at Linh Ung Pagoda," a forest ranger said.

Meanwhile, deputy director of Nuoc Viet Xanh Nature Reserve Centre, Le Thi Trang, warned that feeding monkeys human food can badly affect their health and ability to forage for themselves.

"The monkey may gradually forget how to look for suitable foods in nature," she explained. “And they are causing chaos and traffic accidents in the area." Dtinews

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

The Tonkin snub-nosed langur (Rhinopithecus) is one of the rarest primate species in the world and is endemic to Vietnam.

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Repairs to the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US will begin on May 28 and are scheduled to wrap up on June 2, a Vietnamese telecoms provider has said.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Natural disasters killed 15 people and destroyed nearly 1,700 houses in the five first months of 2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee on natural disaster control and prevention on Tuesday.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A sewer system under the To Lich River is being built using unprecedented technology designed by a Japanese company in a bid to clean up the notoriously polluted river.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

The air quality of many urban areas across Vietnam remained good in the first half of May.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

5G appears to be high on the Vietnamese government’s priority list, with the earliest of services set to be commercialized in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) manufacturer, Universal Robots, urged Vietnam’s firms to accelerate the adoption of robotic automation in order to remain competitive and efficient ahead of tough economic times.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has discovered various violations of environmental protection regulations in Kien Giang Province.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Many elephant conservation programs have been implemented in Vietnam, but the efforts have not stopped the decline of the elephant population.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award 2019.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Turtles were absent from Cham Island until one recent day when hundreds of thel were seen crawling into the ocean.

VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Members of the SaSa Marine animal rescue team have been restoring a 1.2sq.km complex of coral reefs on the coastal area of the Son Tra peninsula, reviving the already damaged coral reefs for prolonged existence of ocean species in the area.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Cybercriminals have actively attacked small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

