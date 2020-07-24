Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather

24/07/2020    19:17 GMT+7

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue improving forecasts to give quick warnings of extreme and dangerous weather to try and prevent national disasters.

Flash floods damage a road in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau earlier this month. — VNA/VNS Photo

Speaking about the assessment of hydrometeorological developments in the last six months at a recent press briefing, director of the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Center Mai Van Khiem said storms and tropical depressions are forecast to increase from now until September.

Heat waves would continue in the north and central region in August and there is also the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and tornados over the next month.

A shortage of water sources was predicted from July to September, especially in the downstream of the Thao and Red rivers.

In order to minimise the risks, Deputy Director of Water Resources Management Department Chau Tran Vinh said the department would coordinate with the General Department of Hydrometeorology, localities and related units to closely monitor the use of water and supervise the operations of large reservoirs.

The department would strengthen the forecast and warning of drought and saline intrusion. It would step up the search of underground water sources to supply drought-prone areas.

It would study and propose solutions to enhance the capacity of flood and freshwater storage for the Mekong River Delta, he said.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan said the ministry needed to focus on completing a legal framework on natural resource management to remove problems and complete tasks.

 

The biosphere reserves in Vietnam, for example, have shown many shortcomings.

Currently, there are no guidelines and regulations on the management of biosphere reserves and the fund for the operation of these sites.

In the future, the ministry would propose solutions to consolidate the management of biosphere reserves, develop coordination mechanism among stakeholders, develop a strategy for developing reserves, and promote the creation of databases in the national system.

The ministry would focus on the implementation of land use planning and the national marine planning by 2030 and continue to promote administrative reform, focusing on building databases, e-government and a digital transformation infrastructure.

It would also develop environmental monitoring network as a basis for investment orientation and development of economic sectors while ensuring the social and environmental protection, he said.  VNS

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) said it has put four weather radar stations into operation in northern and central regions in an attempt to increase the accuracy of weather forecasts.  

 
 

.
Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country's total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province's Trang Bom District.

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

