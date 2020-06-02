More rooftop solar projects for HCM City

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Installation of rooftop energy facilities on top a building in HCM City.

But despite the hot weather and high consumption in his house, he has had a surplus of 170kWh a month for the last two months and sold it to EVN’s grid, earning VND330,000-350,000.

Pham Van Hoa of Binh Thanh District said he installed rooftop solar panels in June of last year and since August has been selling to EVN over 200kWh a month.

Lai and Hoa are among thousands of consumers who sold solar power to EVN HCM City last year.

According to figures released by the company, it has so far bought 31.39 million kWh of solar power for more than VND7.9 billion (about US$340,000) from households.

An EVN HCM City spokesman said the number of rooftop solar panels installed in the city is nearly 7,000 with a total output of around 90MWp.

Forty four companies in 18 industrial parks have also installed rooftop solar panels for a total capacity of 13.4MWp.

Across the country, rooftop solar panels have been installed at more than 27,600 locations with a total capacity of 562.8MWp.

According to EVN, Government Decision No 13 (valid from May 22), which allows their rooftop solar panels' owners to sell electricity to it, will help increase this number further.

Experts said it would provide an impetus to the development of rooftop solar power.

Assoc Prof Ngo Tri Long, former head of the Price and Market Research Institute under the Ministry of Finance, said rooftop panels do not occupy much space or take much time to install, but can help people reduce their electricity bills.

Their cost could be recouped in four to five years, he added.

Pham Viet Anh, an expert at the Vietnam Renewable Energy Forum, said: “Relevant Government agencies should promulgate policies to allow administrative agencies, schools, hospitals and State-run enterprises to invest in rooftop energy facilities."

Installation of rooftop energy facilities should be made mandatory for construction of big buildings such as apartment buildings, commercial centres and hotels.

A spokesman for Điện Quang Trading and Investment Joint Stock Co., a HCM City-based company that produces lighting and electrical equipment, said it has sped up work on a 500kWp rooftop energy facility at a plant in District 9.

He said 50 per cent of its output would be sold to the national grid during peak hours. VNS

More than 24,300 rooftop solar projects installed More than 24,300 rooftop solar projects have been installed this month, with a total capacity of 465.8 megawatt peak (MWp).