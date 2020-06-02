Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 10:05:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City

 
 
03/06/2020    09:56 GMT+7

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City

Installation of rooftop energy facilities on top a building in HCM City. 

But despite the hot weather and high consumption in his house, he has had a surplus of 170kWh a month for the last two months and sold it to EVN’s grid, earning VND330,000-350,000.

Pham Van Hoa of Binh Thanh District said he installed rooftop solar panels in June of last year and since August has been selling to EVN over 200kWh a month.

Lai and Hoa are among thousands of consumers who sold solar power to EVN HCM City last year.

According to figures released by the company, it has so far bought 31.39 million kWh of solar power for more than VND7.9 billion (about US$340,000) from households.

An EVN HCM City spokesman said the number of rooftop solar panels installed in the city is nearly 7,000 with a total output of around 90MWp.

Forty four companies in 18 industrial parks have also installed rooftop solar panels for a total capacity of 13.4MWp.

Across the country, rooftop solar panels have been installed at more than 27,600 locations with a total capacity of 562.8MWp.

According to EVN, Government Decision No 13 (valid from May 22), which allows their rooftop solar panels' owners to sell electricity to it, will help increase this number further.

 

Experts said it would provide an impetus to the development of rooftop solar power.

Assoc Prof Ngo Tri Long, former head of the Price and Market Research Institute under the Ministry of Finance, said rooftop panels do not occupy much space or take much time to install, but can help people reduce their electricity bills.

Their cost could be recouped in four to five years, he added.

Pham Viet Anh, an expert at the Vietnam Renewable Energy Forum, said: “Relevant Government agencies should promulgate policies to allow administrative agencies, schools, hospitals and State-run enterprises to invest in rooftop energy facilities."

Installation of rooftop energy facilities should be made mandatory for construction of big buildings such as apartment buildings, commercial centres and hotels.

A spokesman for Điện Quang Trading and Investment Joint Stock Co., a HCM City-based company that produces lighting and electrical equipment, said it has sped up work on a 500kWp rooftop energy facility at a plant in District 9.

He said 50 per cent of its output would be sold to the national grid during peak hours.  VNS

More than 24,300 rooftop solar projects installed

More than 24,300 rooftop solar projects installed

More than 24,300 rooftop solar projects have been installed this month, with a total capacity of 465.8 megawatt peak (MWp).

Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power

Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power

More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.

 
 

Other News

.
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Every six seconds in 2019 the world lost an area of primary forest the size of a football pitch, a study says.

Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Experts discussed a uniform monitoring and evaluation system for payment of forest environmental services during a conference held last week in Hanoi.

Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta must include an “emergency” response to climate change in its regional planning for the 2021-30 period as rising seas, coastal erosion and subsidence could occur earlier than previously thought, Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung said.

COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the important role of digital transformation in prevention and control activities, bringing life to a “new normal” state.

SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Nasa's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken complete their 19-hour flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Drought-stricken and saline soils can be areas for growing quinoa, a grain for healthy diets, thanks to a research cooperation program between the Vietnam Agriculture Academy (VAA) and Buenos Aires Argentina University.

National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The National Single Window system developed by Viettel Solutions, which helps digitalise all documents and processes in customs clearance, has been given the Sao Khue Award 2020 in the e-government category.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season.

Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The startup project offers visually impaired people a stable job – listening to people’s breathing and help provide data for diagnoses about respiratory illnesses.

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.

Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Over 500 households in Lien Phuong Commune, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi, have reported a dumping site to the local authorities multiple times after living over a year with pollution.

Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment
Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

A team of young people that has created a giant robot made of automobile scrap hopes to create a park to display the robots.

World's deepest octopus captured on camera
World's deepest octopus captured on camera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

A "Dumbo" octopus is photographed at a depth of 7,000m in the Indian Ocean's Java Trench.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 