Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

It is anticipated that the eye-catching Super Flower Moon will be entirely illuminated at 5:45pm (Hanoi time).

The reason it is referred to as a super moon is because it will be the moon’s closest point to the Earth during its orbit.

As a result, this triggers the moon to appear larger than usual and looks brighter.

The event will be the third supermoon of the year, following the sight of the Super Snow Moon in February and the Super Pink Moon in April.

The phenomenon should not be missed as the Super Flower Moon will be the last supermoon until April, 2021. VOV