National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Tuan told the recent national conference on e-government with the theme: "Developing e-Government to promote online public services towards digital government - Models and solutions" that the positive results achieved in recent years have created a foundation for digital transformation in the Government to develop digital Government in the coming years.

Tuan said that the development of e-Government, digital government, and digital transformation is the country’s important policy and orientation that has been approved by the Politburo, the Government, and the Prime Minister in recent years. Many resolutions and decisions related to this issue have been promulgated in the past two years, including Resolution 52 dated September 27, 2019 of the Politburo, Resolution 17 dated March 7, 2019 of the Government and Decision 749 dated June 3, 2020 of the Prime Minister.

Implementing the above policies, the Government, ministries, sectors, localities and the digital technology business community have worked hard to develop e-Government, providing online public services for people and businesses.

Experts attending the event said that Vietnam has made great efforts to develop e-Government. According to the United Nations E-Government Rankings, Vietnam has jumped up 13 places since 2014. In the most recent report in July, the ranking of Vietnam's e-Government increased from 88/193 in 2018 to 86/193 countries, but ranked 6/11 in the ASEAN region.

Regarding online public services, according to statistics of the Department of Informatics, by September 2020, the rate of online public services at level 4 reached 19.1%, nearly 4.2 times higher than in 2018. Nine ministries and agencies under the Government and 15 provinces and cities reached the rate of over 30%. Typically, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications have provided 100% of online public services at level 4; Thua Thien Hue province provides 100% of online public services at level 3 and 4, with level 4 reaching 55%.

In order to achieve the government's target of providing at least 30% of online public services at level 4 this year, the Ministry of Information and Communications is making efforts to deploy online public services at level 4.

Talking about future development directions, Deputy Minister Tuan said that in 2020, for the first time, the United Nations used the term "Digital Government". This reflects the trend of countries moving from e-government to digital government.

In fact, in Vietnam, the development orientation of the digital government has been outlined in Resolution 52 of the Politburo, as well as in the National Digital Transformation Program approved by the Prime Minister. Accordingly, Vietnam aims to complete the digital transformation in the Party, the State, the Fatherland Front agencies, and socio-political organizations by 2025 and complete the construction of a digital government in Vietnam by 2030.

In order to concretize this orientation, the Ministry of Information and Communications has urgently developed a National Strategy on Digital Government Development for the 2021-2025 period, with a vision to 2030. This strategy is being submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and promulgation.

The Ministry of Information and Communications expects that this will be an overall strategy, giving vision, goals and responsibilities to implement the contents according to a roadmap, ensuring synchronous implementation, inheritance, connection and development in both depth and width.

Businesses slow in digital transformation Many Vietnamese enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, are still not fully aware of the role of digital transformation in the fourth industrial revolution. Many reports from the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) have shown that Vietnamese small and medium enterprises currently account for about 97 per cent of the total number of enterprises, but the level of science, technology and innovation is low. Up to 80-90 per cent of machinery used in Vietnamese enterprises is imported; of which, nearly 80 per cent is old technology from the 1980s to 1990s. Cisco Systems, a provider of information technology products and services for businesses, conducted research on the digital growth index of small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia-Pacific. The study was conducted on more than 1,340 businesses in the region, including 50 businesses in Viet Nam. Vietnamese SMEs are facing barriers in digital transformation, such as a lack of digital skills and human resources (17 per cent) or a strong information technology foundation to enable digital transformation (16.7 per cent). However, 18 per cent of Vietnamese SMEs have invested in cloud technology, 12.7 per cent invested in cybersecurity and 10.7 per cent invested in software and hardware upgrades. The Tin Tuc (News) newspaper quoted Vu Tien Loc, VCCI chairman, as saying that State agencies needed to continue to institutionalise and actively implement local technology innovation guidelines and policies. He recommended co-ordination among departments, agencies, branches and localities in promoting and implementing guidelines and policies on technology innovation. The State's policies in this area were not attractive enough, while procedures were still cumbersome and time-consuming, he said. It was also difficult for businesses to access preferential capital and other support sources, said the chairman. On the business side, Loc said that it was necessary to have the right view and a clear sense of responsibility to innovate the business model, technology in production and management models based on digital technology. That was the key factor for businesses to move towards creative, sustainable and inclusive development goals, said the chairman. VNS

