Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:58:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM

20/09/2020    10:52 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Tuan told the recent national conference on e-government with the theme: "Developing e-Government to promote online public services towards digital government - Models and solutions" that the positive results achieved in recent years have created a foundation for digital transformation in the Government to develop digital Government in the coming years.

Bộ TT&TT sắp trình Thủ tướng Chiến lược quốc gia về phát triển Chính phủ số

The event.

Tuan said that the development of e-Government, digital government, and digital transformation is the country’s important policy and orientation that has been approved by the Politburo, the Government, and the Prime Minister in recent years. Many resolutions and decisions related to this issue have been promulgated in the past two years, including Resolution 52 dated September 27, 2019 of the Politburo, Resolution 17 dated March 7, 2019 of the Government and Decision 749 dated June 3, 2020 of the Prime Minister.

Implementing the above policies, the Government, ministries, sectors, localities and the digital technology business community have worked hard to develop e-Government, providing online public services for people and businesses.

Experts attending the event said that Vietnam has made great efforts to develop e-Government. According to the United Nations E-Government Rankings, Vietnam has jumped up 13 places since 2014. In the most recent report in July, the ranking of Vietnam's e-Government increased from 88/193 in 2018 to 86/193 countries, but ranked 6/11 in the ASEAN region.

Regarding online public services, according to statistics of the Department of Informatics, by September 2020, the rate of online public services at level 4 reached 19.1%, nearly 4.2 times higher than in 2018. Nine ministries and agencies under the Government and 15 provinces and cities reached the rate of over 30%. Typically, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications have provided 100% of online public services at level 4; Thua Thien Hue province provides 100% of online public services at level 3 and 4, with level 4 reaching 55%.

In order to achieve the government's target of providing at least 30% of online public services at level 4 this year, the Ministry of Information and Communications is making efforts to deploy online public services at level 4.

Bộ TT&TT sắp trình Thủ tướng Chiến lược quốc gia về phát triển Chính phủ số

Talking about future development directions, Deputy Minister Tuan said that in 2020, for the first time, the United Nations used the term "Digital Government". This reflects the trend of countries moving from e-government to digital government.

 

In fact, in Vietnam, the development orientation of the digital government has been outlined in Resolution 52 of the Politburo, as well as in the National Digital Transformation Program approved by the Prime Minister. Accordingly, Vietnam aims to complete the digital transformation in the Party, the State, the Fatherland Front agencies, and socio-political organizations by 2025 and complete the construction of a digital government in Vietnam by 2030.

In order to concretize this orientation, the Ministry of Information and Communications has urgently developed a National Strategy on Digital Government Development for the 2021-2025 period, with a vision to 2030. This strategy is being submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and promulgation.

The Ministry of Information and Communications expects that this will be an overall strategy, giving vision, goals and responsibilities to implement the contents according to a roadmap, ensuring synchronous implementation, inheritance, connection and development in both depth and width.

Businesses slow in digital transformation

Many Vietnamese enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, are still not fully aware of the role of digital transformation in the fourth industrial revolution.

Many reports from the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) have shown that Vietnamese small and medium enterprises currently account for about 97 per cent of the total number of enterprises, but the level of science, technology and innovation is low.

Up to 80-90 per cent of machinery used in Vietnamese enterprises is imported; of which, nearly 80 per cent is old technology from the 1980s to 1990s.

Cisco Systems, a provider of information technology products and services for businesses, conducted research on the digital growth index of small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia-Pacific.

The study was conducted on more than 1,340 businesses in the region, including 50 businesses in Viet Nam.

Vietnamese SMEs are facing barriers in digital transformation, such as a lack of digital skills and human resources (17 per cent) or a strong information technology foundation to enable digital transformation (16.7 per cent).

However, 18 per cent of Vietnamese SMEs have invested in cloud technology, 12.7 per cent invested in cybersecurity and 10.7 per cent invested in software and hardware upgrades.

The Tin Tuc (News) newspaper quoted Vu Tien Loc, VCCI chairman, as saying that State agencies needed to continue to institutionalise and actively implement local technology innovation guidelines and policies.

He recommended co-ordination among departments, agencies, branches and localities in promoting and implementing guidelines and policies on technology innovation.

The State's policies in this area were not attractive enough, while procedures were still cumbersome and time-consuming, he said.

It was also difficult for businesses to access preferential capital and other support sources, said the chairman.

On the business side, Loc said that it was necessary to have the right view and a clear sense of responsibility to innovate the business model, technology in production and management models based on digital technology.

That was the key factor for businesses to move towards creative, sustainable and inclusive development goals, said the chairman. VNS

M.T

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

 
 

Other News

.
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

Because of Covid-19, iPhone 12 won’t arrive on the same day as the international launch, as it has in previous years, dealers say.

International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer, 

Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.

Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

The search engine's share giant dropped by nearly 4.8 percentage points in August 2020 year-on-year.

Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Plastic waste can take up to hundreds of years to decompose, creating an increasing burden on landfills, particularly when the sites run out of space to bury garbage.

Study on development of children born in vitro by 'freeze-only' method published in international journal
Study on development of children born in vitro by 'freeze-only' method published in international journal
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/09/2020 

Fertility and Sterility is an international journal for obstetricians, gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, basic scientists and others who treat and investigate problems of infertility and human reproductive disorders.

Hanoi working hard to combat air pollution
Hanoi working hard to combat air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/09/2020 

Deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment Le Tuan Dinh speaks about solving the root cause of environmental pollution in Hanoi in a bid to improve air quality.

HCM City restores polluted canals one by one
HCM City restores polluted canals one by one
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/09/2020 

The 10-kilometre Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal running through districts 1, 3, Tan Binh, Phu Nhuan, and Binh Thanh in HCM City has become a popular place for sightseeing, taking photos and doing exercises.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 