Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back

Nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port, HCM City, which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements will be re-exported in the second quarter of this year.

Photo for illustration. — Photo chinhphu.vn

Customs officers have completed inventory and classified 1,528 scrap containers left at Cat Lai Port for over 90 days, said Nguyen Thanh Long, deputy head of Customs Department of the Sai Gon Port - Area 1.

Of which, 1,100 containers (about 72 per cent) are not eligible for import, Long said.

The department has requested 10 shipping lines which transported such scrap to re-export them in the second quarter of this year, he said.

The amount of this scrap was imported to Cat Lai Port in the first half of 2018.

Many shipments have not been able to carry out import procedures because they were not granted certificates of eligibility for environmental protection in importing scrap as materials for production.

According to HCM City Customs Department, by the end of April, more than 2,100 scrap containers stuck for more than 90 days remain at the city's seaports.

Most of them were imported through Cat Lai Port, with about 2,029 scrap containers.

HCM City Customs Department has co-ordinated with Sai Gon Newport Corporation to quickly handle stored goods at Cat Lai Port, especially scrap.

Sai Gon Newport Corporation has also reduced the storage fee for imported scrap containers by 80 per cent in order to support customers to quickly release goods from the port, reducing thousands of containers stuck at the port. VNS

