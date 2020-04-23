New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

Quarantine checkpoints can be registered on NCOVI app

Accordingly, instead of registering a quarantine checkpoint on the website https://check.ncovi.vn, the process can be implemented on the NCOVI application on mobile phones in a quicker and easier way.

The NCOVI application will create a QR code for a registered quarantine checkpoint, which can be printed out. People who enter and exit a quarantine checkpoint can scan the QR code of the checkpoint by using the app on their mobile phones to report their health status.

With this new feature, any places, such as a pharmacy, hospital, school, office or building can register as a quarantine checkpoint easily.

According to the AITA, multiple checkpoints should be established as social distancing order is loosened. They will help screen health status of those entering and exiting the place, and see if they are at risk for infection with COVID-19 virus.

NCOVI is a health reporting application developed by the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Groups and partners. It was put into use in early March 2020 as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the AITA, as of April 22, more than 6.8 million downloads of the app were reported. Over 14.9 million voluntary health declarations have been filled out on the app, and 4.2 million QR code scans have been made.

Data collected through the app will enable the health sector to learn about cases in need of medical support in the fastest and most effective manner.

As of April 23 morning, a total of 268 people have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 with 223 patients making full recovery. The first case was detected three months ago.

There have been no new COVID-19 cases detected in Vietnam for the past week.

As many as 68,081 people have been quarantined across the country, including 369 at hospitals, 18,600 at concentrated quarantine sites and 49,112 others at home./.