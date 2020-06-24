Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/06/2020 11:46:18 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Tin nóng
 

Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam

 
 
25/06/2020    11:37 GMT+7

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

Police seize the suspected wildlife trafficker Vi Van Vuong and animals. 

The suspected trafficker Vi Van Vuong, born in 1988, of Chau Binh Commune, drove a motorbike on which there were two chamois weighing a total of 53kg, 11 bamboo rats and four foxes weighing about 17.2kg, according to the police's announcement on Wednesday.

 

The seizure is part of the local police’s investigation into wildlife trafficking which was launched early this month when Vietnam resumed business and allowed travelling along border lines and via border gates after the COVID-19 was brought under control.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS

 
 

Other News

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

VN84App, a spyware capable of penetrating smartphones and stealing personal user data, has emerged in Vietnam.

Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Renewing hat boi (classical Vietnamese drama) with technology has increased interest in the art among young people as well as tourists.

Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The tech giant will approve bug fixes to disputed apps and let developers appeal against its rulings.

Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The newly crowned Fugaku system is analysing droplet spread in offices and public transport.

Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Colin Huang prospered after leaving US company, thanks to his e-commerce business, Pinduoduo.

Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the Government's website chinhphu.vn on the need to develop plans to reduce the negative impacts of drought, salinity and land subsidence in the Mekong Delta.

Tracing waste a new approach for communities
Tracing waste a new approach for communities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Once a bag of garbage is thrown away, what actually happens to it is a mystery to many. 

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Quang Ninh Province People's Committee was asked to investigate the case where many households accuse a local thermal plant of causing air pollution.

Qualcomm will launch its first R&amp;D centre in Vietnam
Qualcomm will launch its first R&D centre in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm is the latest to join the wave of relocating to Vietnam with plans to launch production facilities and an R&D centre in Hanoi.

Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Over 1km of beach in Tam Hai Island, Quang Nam Province, is completely covered in rubbish swept in by the tides.

Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Mekong Delta provinces have experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agriculture production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures,

HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

HCM City aims to have 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power capacity installed by 2024 in its industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, up from 700MWp now.

Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Vietnam’s four State-owned mobile operators – Viettel, VNPT-Vinaphone, GMobile and MobiFone – have just agreed to share some 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS), 

Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

FaceApp’s "gender swap" filter has generated the hashtag "#faceappchallenge" and received hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook and Instagram, raising concerns about security and the risk of sharing this information.

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.

sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Most ‘virtual assistants’ in Vietnam are chatbots that sell goods or take care of customers, but ePhoton focuses on reducing time for compliance activities at enterprises.

Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

The Central Highlands region aims to raise its forest coverage to 49.2 percent, and forest area to 2.72 million hectares by 2030.

More News
. Latest news

