Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

Police seize the suspected wildlife trafficker Vi Van Vuong and animals.

The suspected trafficker Vi Van Vuong, born in 1988, of Chau Binh Commune, drove a motorbike on which there were two chamois weighing a total of 53kg, 11 bamboo rats and four foxes weighing about 17.2kg, according to the police's announcement on Wednesday.

The seizure is part of the local police’s investigation into wildlife trafficking which was launched early this month when Vietnam resumed business and allowed travelling along border lines and via border gates after the COVID-19 was brought under control.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS