Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 11:32:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems

16/08/2020    10:07 GMT+7

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Scientists say the average annual rainfall in Ninh Thuan is just 1,000 mm and rains are mostly seen in the last four months of the year (from September to December). Meanwhile, the volume of evaporated water is double that figure, which causes regular droughts.

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems



The Ninh Thuan provincial authorities spend big money every year to deal with droughts and water shortage, by building reservoirs and irrigation systems, according to thiennhien.net.

Under the water resources development plan by 2020-2030, the surface water for Ninh Thuan will mostly rely on the Cai Phan Trang water system which covers nearly the whole province, except some coastal areas belonging to the districts of Thuan Bac, Ninh Hai and Ninh Phuoc, where there are rivers flowing straight into the sea.

According to Dang Kim Cuong, director of the Ninh Thuan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the total natural area of the Cai Phan Rang river system is 3,043 square kilometers and the total surface water volume in Ninh Thuan is 2,267 billion cubic meters a year, including 2,032 billion cubic meters from Cai river valley, 548 million cubic meters from Da Nhim Hydropower (Don Duong Reservoir), and 234 million cubic meters from the rivers and streams flowing from other provinces to Ninh Thuan.

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

However, the total volume of surface water used every year is just 800 million cubic meters, while the remaining flows into the sea.

Meanwhile, underground water reserves are very poor, with low mineralization level. In the coastal plain area of Phan Rang, the water containing layer is thin and affected by salinity.

 

Since natural water sources cannot satisfy irrigation needs, building water supply works such as reservoirs, dams and pump stations is very important to ensure water security for the province.


There are 21 reservoirs throughout the province with the total capacity of 194.49 million cubic meters, 7 large dams and 10 pumping stations. There are also tens of small dams and hundreds of field pumping stations in charge of providing water to more than 600,000 people and serving business fields (industries, services and tourism), husbandry and agricultural production.

However, the total agricultural land which can be irrigated in Ninh Thuan is just 26,000 hectares, including 16,000 hectares of rice fields irrigated by Don Duong Hydropower Plant, and 10,000 hectares of rice and crops using water from 21 reservoirs, which account for 35 percent of total agricultural land of the province.

Ninh Thuan still suffers from the water shortage every year, and the situation has been extremely serious in the years when heavy droughts attack (2015, 2016 and 2020). 

Thien Nhien

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

 
 

Other News

.
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The Telecommunications Department said that the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) license to test the 5G technology has expired and it has asked for extension. 

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has announced an emergency situation as landslides have occurred along rivers in the capital city.

Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The principle of “considering waste as a resource” mentioned in the environmental protection bill introduced in the National Assembly’s meeting in April has been clarified, emphasising recycling and reusing.

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam expects to have more regulations on investment and managing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas as the Ministry of Construct is compiling a draft decree on the issue.

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans has increased from 1.5 percent to 4.1 percent, according to GIZ.

Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
Indigenous Australians 'farmed bananas 2,000 years ago'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

Archaeologists say they have found ancient banana farms once managed by Australia's Indigenous peoples.

Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
Mobilising community resources for climate change actions one of VN's priorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's Climate Change Department Tang The Cuong talks about the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-30, with a vision towards 2050.

Can Gio Biosphere: the 'green lung' that protects HCM City
Can Gio Biosphere: the 'green lung' that protects HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

After nearly 20 years of restoration, Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the "green lung" of HCM City, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city.

Solar farm developers fear losses of trillions of VND
Solar farm developers fear losses of trillions of VND
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

As current policies are unclear, many solar farm project developers cannot sign contracts on selling electricity to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

Coronavirus: Putin says vaccine has been approved for use
Coronavirus: Putin says vaccine has been approved for use
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a locally developed vaccine for Covid-19 has been given regulatory approval after less than two months of testing on humans.

Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve
Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province. 

Quang Ngai: huge dam project at risk of drifting into sea
Quang Ngai: huge dam project at risk of drifting into sea
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/08/2020 

At least VND700 billion worth of work on the dam on Tra Khuc River downstream has been implemented, but the project is likely to stop temporarily because of many problems.

VNPT IoT Platform achieves global certification
VNPT IoT Platform achieves global certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has received a oneM2M certificate, a global international certificate for technology solutions, for its VNPT IoT Platform.

Ca Mau protects western sea dyke
Ca Mau protects western sea dyke
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has taken measures to protect its western 108km long sea dyke that is in danger of collapsing because of erosion,

Indonesia releases over 10,000 baby turtles into sea
Indonesia releases over 10,000 baby turtles into sea
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

More than 10,000 baby turtles were recently released into the sea off the Indonesian island of Bali, as part of conservationists’ attempts to boost the population of this vulnerable species and promote environmental protection.

Has Vietnam’s sustainable agriculture developed well?
Has Vietnam’s sustainable agriculture developed well?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/08/2020 

Consuming green organic farm produce is a growing tendency in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the scale of the sustainable agriculture remains modest.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 