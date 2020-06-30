Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 14:04:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection

03/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The recognition of OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) as a complementary approach to efforts to establish official reserves gives Vietnam an opportunity to expand and link the nation’s conservation networks.

At the 2010 Conference of the Parties (COP), the parties of CBD, including Vietnam, recognized new conservation measures as the complementary solution to the efforts of establishing official protected areas.

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection



Harry Jonas, co-chair of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA), said that OECM is an opportunity to recognize and contribute to the conservation of biodiversity outside protected areas.

OECMs may include many different types of governance, including the government, the private sector, local people or local communities.

An OECM needs to satisfy the requirements on locations outside protected areas and must have definable geographical boundaries. They need to be managed by appropriate agencies and have sustainable management policies. They also need to bring effective internal biodiversity conservation results and have potential for long-term biodiversity conservation.

Opportunities for Vietnam

Vietnam is home to large agricultural landscapes, including areas with high biodiversity, and areas subject to the restoration or re-establishment of ecosystem functions in nature so as to bring climate or biodiversity benefits. In these landscapes, there are many opportunities to recognize OECMs.

According to Nguyen Duc Tu, Coordinator of IUCN Biodiversity Program in Vietnam, OECM helps Vietnam fulfill conservation commitments, and protects habitats with high biodiversity which are at high risk, such as isolated karst areas, seasonally inundated grasslands and coastal mudflats.

OECMs also offer an opportunity to recognize contributions to biodiversity conservation by businesses and communities by improving the efficiency of the management of the land they are allowed to use.

OECMs also offer an opportunity to recognize contributions to biodiversity conservation by businesses and communities by improving the efficiency of the management of the land they are allowed to use.
 

Tu said Vietnam has OECMs, such as "no-enter areas"; sacred areas, military zones, war ruins, and other "prohibited" areas (dependent); areas preserved by low-impact use, watershed protection areas, and wetlands related to ecosystem services (secondary); private land areas for conservation as the first purpose, and areas which cannot or don’t want to be registered as protected areas (primary).

In Vietnam, OECM is a new internationally recognized definition that can help assess and recognize biodiversity conservation efforts outside protected areas; and can be used to formally recognize management forms and administrative subjects. This helps ensure the safety of the areas.

In particular, it can improve biodiversity conservation of various sectors, including the business sector (which is considered to be outside biodiversity conservation efforts); and supplement the list of CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities of businesses that have large land plots, ensuring biodiversity in development projects.

Mai Lan 

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

 
 

Other News

.
Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Carbon pricing instruments are receiving increasing market support and attention as the world grapples with how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 

George Floyd: Twitter drops 'master', 'slave' and 'blacklist'
George Floyd: Twitter drops 'master', 'slave' and 'blacklist'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Social media platform Twitter is dropping the terms "master", "slave" and "blacklist" in favour of more inclusive language.

Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The Gioi Di Dong (Digiworld) has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.

HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has called on technology companies to create an online eco-system to facilitate the activities of start-ups.

HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

HCM City faced serious air pollution on the morning of July 1 as the city was covered in a thick layer of smog.

Young researcher shares his passion for AI
Young researcher shares his passion for AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Students, who account for one fourth of the country’s population, have applied their awareness and knowledge about natural resources and environmental protection to practical activities.

Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Strengthening legislation and communication to reduce demand for illegal wildlife products was the main theme of a dialogue held by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Assembly’s Office in Hanoi today.

Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

The ‘smart’ fertilizer, used once per crop, saves money and labor, and reduces environmental pollution.

Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Facebook says it has removed and banned hundreds of accounts connected to a "violent" and "anti-government" US movement.

Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Geet, who has three channels, is among millions of Indians anguished over a ban on Chinese-made apps.

VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Do Xuan Vuong, Hoang The Nam and Ngo Quang Tai, three students at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, are seeking a way to help the millions of people with mobility disabilities, many of which were caused by wars and accidents.

Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Vietnam has the opportunity to upgrade forecasting technology, improve forecasters’ roles, and heighten people’s awareness about the impact of natural disasters.

Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Thousands of people have been sent to deal with huge forest fires in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh on June 29.

The rush for renewable energy
The rush for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Investment of billions of dollars into renewable energy has been a frequent topic of discussion at recent shareholders’ meetings of power companies.

Koalas face extinction in New South Wales by 2050, report finds
Koalas face extinction in New South Wales by 2050, report finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Koalas will be extinct in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) by 2050 unless there is urgent action, an inquiry has found.

Unique forest task force team
Unique forest task force team
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Patroling the most remote part of Pu Mat National Park to stop illegal hunting of animals and illegal logging is a tough job, but the dedicated members of the local forest task force are up to the challenge.

India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps
India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

The Indian government says it has banned 59 apps with links to China on national security grounds.

Could a boycott kill Facebook?
Could a boycott kill Facebook?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

As Ford, Adidas, Microsoft and HP pause ads on the social network, should Facebook be worried?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 