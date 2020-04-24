Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

IT staff often earn better salaries than other careers in Vietnam. (Photo: doanhnhansaigon)

The report, "The situation of IT human resources and the recruitment plan to meet new technology", showed that only 9 percent of IT firms did not have any recruitment plans while the rest did.

Half of the firms said that they needed to expand their staff by between 11 and 20 percent, while a quarter needed to expand between 21 and 30 percent.

The survey results stated three factors that are advantages in setting up a technology firm in Vietnam, namely competitive labour costs; a stable economy and quality labour force consisting of good education, intelligence and a digital vision. However, it also said the lack of IT human resources was still the biggest challenge for technology firms.

In terms of salary, employers said experienced IT staff have been paid at a higher level compared to experienced staff in other industries. Those with experience are paid 701-1000 USD per month while those in other industries were only paid between 251 USD and 700 USD per month.

The report also said the skills needed in IT in the next five years included customer-focus product development, digital transformation thinking and complex problem solving.

General Director of Navigos Group Vietnam Gaku Echizenya said the report was based on an analysis of a survey between candidates and employers in technology businesses in the country.

Gaku Echizenya said: “The demand for high technology has been acknowledged by many sectors and businesses in Vietnam as IT can help a lot in developing applications to help ease jobs in dangerous situations such as the pandemic.”/.VNS

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19 During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”