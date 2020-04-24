Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/04/2020 09:01:07 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19

 
 
25/04/2020    02:08 GMT+7

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19 hinh anh 1

IT staff often earn better salaries than other careers in Vietnam. (Photo: doanhnhansaigon)

The report, "The situation of IT human resources and the recruitment plan to meet new technology", showed that only 9 percent of IT firms did not have any recruitment plans while the rest did.

Half of the firms said that they needed to expand their staff by between 11 and 20 percent, while a quarter needed to expand between 21 and 30 percent.

The survey results stated three factors that are advantages in setting up a technology firm in Vietnam, namely competitive labour costs; a stable economy and quality labour force consisting of good education, intelligence and a digital vision. However, it also said the lack of IT human resources was still the biggest challenge for technology firms.

In terms of salary, employers said experienced IT staff have been paid at a higher level compared to experienced staff in other industries. Those with experience are paid 701-1000 USD per month while those in other industries were only paid between 251 USD and 700 USD per month.

 

The report also said the skills needed in IT in the next five years included customer-focus product development, digital transformation thinking and complex problem solving.

General Director of Navigos Group Vietnam Gaku Echizenya said the report was based on an analysis of a survey between candidates and employers in technology businesses in the country.

Gaku Echizenya said: “The demand for high technology has been acknowledged by many sectors and businesses in Vietnam as IT can help a lot in developing applications to help ease jobs in dangerous situations such as the pandemic.”/.VNS

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

 
 

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

Hanoi air pollution remains bad
Hanoi air pollution remains bad
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.

Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.

VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.

Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.

Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

