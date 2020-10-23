Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/10/2020 10:08:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pollutant fees should be applied for wastewater treatment

25/10/2020    07:27 GMT+7

Mai Trong Thai, director of the Environmental Protection Sub-Department under the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment, talks  about the need to complete a legal policy to solve pollution in traditional trade villages.

Pollutant fees should be applied for wastewater treatment

Part of an at-source wastewater treatment facility for households and trade villages at Dong Anh District, Hanoi, that was launched in July. 

What has Hanoi achieved in its efforts to reduce levels of air pollution in its traditional trade villages?

As part of efforts to protect the environment in Hanoi’s trade villages, the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment was allocated to develop guidelines on how to define the levels of pollution in traditional trade villages and plans to solve environmental pollution.

A survey on the level of pollution in 127 traditional trade villages found serious water pollution in 33 villages and minor water pollution in 19 more.

Based on the results of the survey, the Hanoi People’s Committee decided to build the Cau Nga waste water treatment plant with an output of 20,000m3 of waste water per day. The plant started operation in October 2016. Right now two more waste water treatment plants are under construction in the districts of Hoai Duc and Thanh Oai.

In addition, authorities have called for investment to develop eight projects to treat waste water and solid waste from trade villages in the districts of Quoc Oai, Me Linh, Hoai Duc and Thuong Tin with a projected cost of some VND569 billion (US$21.5 million).

 

Authorities in Hanoi have adopted various measures to solve the environmental problem, but the results are still very limited. Do you know why?

Most of our traditional trade villages are small production units with outdated equipment that is manually operated. Furthermore, the owners of these production units have not properly invested in environmental protection for their workers or the surrounding areas. Adding to that, workers' awareness of how to protect themselves in hazardous working environments is very low. Authorities have yet to adopt policies to help enterprises to find ways to solve the environmental issues for the safety of their workers and the environment.

Have authorities adopted any plans to protect the environment in traditional trade villages?

We need strong mechanism or policies to help local people to collect waste water and transport it to a facility for treatment. The cost of water collection and treatment will be expensive and local people don’t have to pay for waste water treatment at the moment. That’s why the first thing we have to do is to apply “pollutant fees”. That means people in traditional trade villages will have to pay for waste water treatment in accordance with Government Decree No.80/2014. In addition, the Government should adopt preferential policies to encourage investment in waste water treatment across traditional trade villages in Hanoi.  VNS 

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?

How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?

Every attempt to raise environmental taxes and fees encounters opposition from the public because they don't know how the money is spent.

 
 

Other News

.
iPhone 12 launches, previous-generation iPhone prices fall sharply
iPhone 12 launches, previous-generation iPhone prices fall sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

Soon after iPhone 12 was marketed, previous-generation iPhones saw unprecedented price falls.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic is the great challenge of the century, but a great challenge comes with great opportunities. 

Make-in-Vietnam digital product awards receive 239 entries
Make-in-Vietnam digital product awards receive 239 entries
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/10/2020 

Entries for the first “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards closed on October 20 and 239 submissions were received in the two months since they opened on August 20.

Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Many speakers at the session on the topic "Narrowing the broadband gap" at the ITU Digital World 2020 mentioned eliminating growth barriers.

The IT expert leading the fight against Covid-19 with new ways of thinking
The IT expert leading the fight against Covid-19 with new ways of thinking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/10/2020 

The deputy director of the Authority of IT Application (AITA) Do Cong Anh has been working side by side with businesses to create ‘technological shields’ to fight Covid-19 and use new measures in e-government and digital transformation.

Students, enterprises work to reduce plastic waste in Vietnam
Students, enterprises work to reduce plastic waste in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/10/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc, a student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology and a member of the Green Eye Group in the Youth for Environment Project, has proposed that customers should be allowed to take their used milk cartons or bottles

Sci-tech innovation awards honour 40 projects
Sci-tech innovation awards honour 40 projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/10/2020 

With in excess of 200 entries submitted, 40 scientific and technological inventions and applications from Vietnamese scientists and businesses were recognised at the annual awards ceremony 

Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.

Road at UNESCO-recognised geopark face severe landslides
Road at UNESCO-recognised geopark face severe landslides
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/10/2020 

An under-construction road in a UNESCO-recognised geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has faced landslides.

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

Ca Mau declares emergency as western sea dyke is badly eroded
Ca Mau declares emergency as western sea dyke is badly eroded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/10/2020 

The Ca Mau Province People’s Committee on October 21 declared an emergency after discovering a total of 5.8km of the 108km western sea dyke in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts dangerously eroded.

Vietnam’s coastline urgently needs new resilience development strategy
Vietnam’s coastline urgently needs new resilience development strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/10/2020 

The coastline of Vietnam is increasingly exposed to natural disasters, resulting in significant human and economic losses, but current risk management measures prove inadequate, according to a new report by the World Bank.

Vietnam to sign emissions reduction purchase agreement
Vietnam to sign emissions reduction purchase agreement
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam will be the fifth partner in the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility and the first in the Asia-Pacific region to sign an Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Japanese investor to build hi-tech R&amp;D hub in Da Nang
Japanese investor to build hi-tech R&D hub in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have approved an investment proposal by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan for an R&D centre at Da Nang High-Tech Park worth a total of 35 million USD.

Hoi An luxury resorts threatened by erosion
Hoi An luxury resorts threatened by erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Many luxury resorts along the Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An City have been abandoned or temporarily closed after being damaged by erosion.

Straw burning worsens Hanoi air pollution
Straw burning worsens Hanoi air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Hanoi farmers burning straw in suburban areas after harvesting has continued worsening the air pollution in the capital.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

The ITU Ministerial Roundtables, which opened on October 20, emphasized cooperation in digital transformation and sustainable development.

Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development
Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

Mr. Houlin Zhao - Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - said Vietnam is a shining example of IT development. 

Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated
Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

The mobile phone retail business is believed to be saturated and will continue to face difficulties in growth.

Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold
Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

Radio frequency is a particularly important resource in any country. To control and ensure the harmonious use of frequencies, there must be staff who control the frequencies and handle frequency interference.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 