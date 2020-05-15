Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/05/2020 19:28:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Preferential programme promotes solar power

 
 
16/05/2020    19:26 GMT+7

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

Preferential programme promotes solar power

EVNHCM has signed an agreement on solar power development with Bach Khoa Investment and Development of Solar Energy Corporation. 

EVNHCMC on Tuesday signed agreements with Bach Khoa Investment and Development of Solar Energy Corporation, Vietnam Services and Ecological Solutions Joint Stock Company, and TTC Energy Joint Stock Company to carry out the programmes.

Individuals and enterprises will receive discounts when they register to install solar power systems with EVNHCMC.

After the installment, if they need to be connected with the national grid and want to sell a surplus of solar power to EVNHCM, they can call 1900545454 to check conditions for the connection. Buyers can install a two-way electricity metre and sign a contract on power purchase and sale with EVNHCM.  

Bui Trung Kien, deputy general director of EVNHCM, said that renewable energy such as solar power would reduce pollution and ensure energy security.

 

Nguyen Duc Anh, representative of Vietnam Services and Ecological Solutions Joint Stock Company, said that power usage was higher in HCM City than other cities because of its population and size. The city has high potential for solar power development, especially rooftop solar power.

He said that installment of rooftop solar power systems would also reduce heat in houses.

The city has 6,835 rooftop solar power units with a total capacity of 88.78 MWp. The energy generated for the national grid is 30.49 million kWh.  VNS

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

EVN announces rooftop solar power buyback to promote renewable energy

EVN announces rooftop solar power buyback to promote renewable energy

Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the country’s sole power distributor, has announced to buy rooftop solar power from its customers in case they don’t use up the volume their solar panels produce.

 
 

Other News

.
Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Huy Dung, director-general of the General Department of Information, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, talks on IT application in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Implementing Direction No.16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister, several ministries and industries have been applying information technology in their daily operation and administrative procedure handling. 

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Biodiversity in Vietnam is facing serious challenges, especially in the context of climate change.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnamese consumers have bought made-in-Vietnam fashion products and other goods but few technology products have been popular until the appearance of V-smartphones.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to worsen as local construction projects and factories resume operations.

More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Two Vietnamese IT engineers have passed Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam which tests candidates’ ability to develop and train deep-learning models using TensorFlow.

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Genetic characteristics determine a person's susceptibility to viruses or ability to respond to medications.

Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
VIDEOicon  14/05/2020 

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other. 

Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

A 58-year-old woman in the central province of Quang Nam was sentenced by a provincial court on May 12 to five years in prison for illegal wildlife possession, according to Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV).

Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Rumours of Apple setting up a manufacturing base and opening its first Apple Store in Vietnam have sent consumers into frenzy, but local tech retailers and parallel importers do not seem particularly worried

Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam
Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Major social network sites such as Facebook and YouTube face even stricter controls in Vietnam if a draft decree amendment on internet management gets approval, 

Facebook to pay $52m to content moderators over PTSD
Facebook to pay $52m to content moderators over PTSD
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Facebook has agreed to pay $52m (£42m) to content moderators as compensation for mental health issues developed on the job.

Vietnamese, Russian scientists find new strain of common carp
Vietnamese, Russian scientists find new strain of common carp
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Russian scientists have discovered a new strain of the common carp (Cyprinus carpio) through molecular evidence.

Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents
Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

The Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has decided to present the 2019 Golden Globe Awards to 10 young science and technology talents in five areas,

Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion
Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has allocated a fund of VND300 billion (US$13 million) to build an underwater dyke system protecting Cua Dai Beach from erosion.

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network
Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to Dao Trong Tu, head co-ordinator of the Vietnam River Network (VRN), on the role of social organisations and civic groups in improving the awareness and actions of the community regarding water security issues.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 