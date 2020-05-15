Preferential programme promotes solar power

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

EVNHCM has signed an agreement on solar power development with Bach Khoa Investment and Development of Solar Energy Corporation.

EVNHCMC on Tuesday signed agreements with Bach Khoa Investment and Development of Solar Energy Corporation, Vietnam Services and Ecological Solutions Joint Stock Company, and TTC Energy Joint Stock Company to carry out the programmes.

Individuals and enterprises will receive discounts when they register to install solar power systems with EVNHCMC.

After the installment, if they need to be connected with the national grid and want to sell a surplus of solar power to EVNHCM, they can call 1900545454 to check conditions for the connection. Buyers can install a two-way electricity metre and sign a contract on power purchase and sale with EVNHCM.

Bui Trung Kien, deputy general director of EVNHCM, said that renewable energy such as solar power would reduce pollution and ensure energy security.

Nguyen Duc Anh, representative of Vietnam Services and Ecological Solutions Joint Stock Company, said that power usage was higher in HCM City than other cities because of its population and size. The city has high potential for solar power development, especially rooftop solar power.

He said that installment of rooftop solar power systems would also reduce heat in houses.

The city has 6,835 rooftop solar power units with a total capacity of 88.78 MWp. The energy generated for the national grid is 30.49 million kWh. VNS

