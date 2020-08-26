Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

The selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020 is open until September 25 (Photo: top10ict.com)

VINASA Chairman Truong Gia Binh said the programme is looking to choose pioneering digital technology businesses, noting that the selection of the top 10 enterprises in each area, instead of 50, as in previous years, will help showcase truly outstanding firms.

There are 15 categories, including software and IT service exporters, business process outsourcing companies, fintech businesses, e-Government solutions providers, start-ups, digital content companies, and those with products using artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

To be subject to evaluation by experts and IT correspondents, entrants should be enterprises that have operated for at least three years and earned at least 1 million USD in revenue. They can vie for the Top 10 title in different categories.

Held annually since 2014, the programme is open until September 25. The Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020 is set to be named in November.

More details can be found at http://top10ict.com./.VNA

