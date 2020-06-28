Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 01:22:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Qualcomm launches first R&D facility in region in Hanoi

 
 
29/06/2020    00:19 GMT+7

Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited has launched a new research and development (R&D) facility in Hanoi.

Qualcomm launches first R&D facility in region in Hanoi hinh anh 1

The new office of Qualcomm (Photo tapchicongthuong.vn)

It is also the company's first R&D facility in Southeast Asia. The new office will address requests from partner companies as well as government agencies.

With a large area and number of engineers and developers, the new facility will help meet the growing demand for high-quality products and services in Vietnam.

It will also provide high-end testing services to Qualcomm Technologies' domestic manufacturers including VinSmart, BKAV and Viettel, to develop and manufacture high-quality equipment quality meeting international standards.

Thieu Phuong Nam, Country Director of Qualcomm Technologies in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, said the launch of the new office was the next step for cooperation between Qualcomm and the Vietnamese technology industry.

With an enhanced technical team and an expanded facility, the firm will be able to take advantage of new opportunities, helping their original equipment manufacturers to patent, develop and commercialise 'Make in Viet Nam' devices to meet international standards, said Nam.

 

The new facility consists of three laboratories.

The radiofrequency lab supports various development activities including design evaluation and calibration.

The second is for power consumption and performance metrics testing.

The last one is an image service laboratory providing services on adjusting and testing cameras and gauging image quality.

As a leader in wireless technology, Qualcomm has worked in the Vietnamese mobile ecosystem for years.

The company established its first office in Hanoi in 2003 and then in HCM City in 2014./.

 
 

Other News

.
Diversified measures to protect the environment
Diversified measures to protect the environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Toan Thang, director-general of the HCM City Department of Natural Resources and Environment, speaks on the plan to turn HCM City into a green, clean and beautiful city.

Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+
Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).

Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs
Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Le Thi Trang, 34, deputy director of GreenViet, has been honored as one of 10 “Hotspot Heroes” by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF).

Wildlife supply chains for human consumption increases coronaviruses’ transmission risk to people
Wildlife supply chains for human consumption increases coronaviruses’ transmission risk to people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Samples taken from animals in the wild destined for human consumption contain a high proportion of coronavirus, a new study has revealed.

Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Tech experts of the 10 ASEAN member countries and Japan on Thursday joined an annual cyber-attack drill hosted by the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT/CC).

HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

Air quality in HCM City worsened once again on the morning of June 26 with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 161, a level which is considered to be harmful to people’s health, following an evaluation of monitoring application AirVisual.

Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

A tree that appeared at the same time as dinosaurs in Southeast Asia is dying under the hand of humans.

Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Apple’s cloud computing solutions may not be able to touch down in Vietnam due to conflicts with the Law on Cybersecurity that demands foreign service suppliers to store data on Vietnamese servers.

ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.

Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

A wetland nature reserve was recently established in Thai Thuy district in northern Thai Binh province.

Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

VN84App, a spyware capable of penetrating smartphones and stealing personal user data, has emerged in Vietnam.

Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Renewing hat boi (classical Vietnamese drama) with technology has increased interest in the art among young people as well as tourists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 