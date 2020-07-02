Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve

The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

A corner of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve (Photo: https://nhandan.com.vn/)

Accordingly, the reserve is located in the southwest region, with a tropical forest ecosystem at a height of 700m above sea level. It covers an area of over 22,132 ha with functional sub-zones of ecosystem protection and conservation, administration and service.

The establishment of the national reserve aims to preserve biodiversity and natural values, protect and develop endemic and rare flora and fauna species, enhance watershed protection function, and minimise floods.

The Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong was previously a forest in Kim Thuy commune, Le Thuy district. It is one of the most valuable areas for biodiversity, preserving the outstanding and unique features of the Truong Son Range.

The forest has been appreciated by many international conservation organisations.

Recognising this forest as a nature reserve helps not only protect biodiversity but also contribute to maintaining national defence and security in the region.

According to a survey jointly conducted by the province’s Forest Ranger Department, and the Institute of Investigation and Forest Planning under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, forest coverage in Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong reaches 99 percent, the highest level in Vietnam./.VNA