Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 02:41:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert

 
 
07/04/2020    01:25 GMT+7

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert hinh anh 1

At Son Tra Nature Reserve 

Vice Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Viet Phuong said a group of 30 monkeys that used to gather by Linh Ung Pagoda seeking food from visitors have been on the move since social distancing orders were implemented from April 1.

Phuong said no tourists meant no food for the monkeys, so they would be forced to return to their natural habitat to forage for themselves.

Recent research on the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 passing from humans to monkeys found there was a chance if the two were in close contact.

Tran Huu Vy, a biodiversity conservationist, said in order to stop the monkeys gathering at tourism sites, it was necessary to stop feeding them.

Last year, the city warned tourists not to feed animals at the Linh Ung Pagoda, Son Tra Temple and Intercontinental Da Nang Resort.

 

The monkeys were getting used to taking candy, snacks and fruit from visitors. Several conflicts have occurred since last year.

A baby monkey was grabbed by a local man at the Linh Ung Pagoda, while two other monkeys were killed by household dogs at farms in the Son Tra Reserve.

An older monkey was also hit by a car at the foot of Son Tra Mountain.

The 4,439ha reserve is a safe habitat for the red-shanked douc langur (Pygathryx nemaeus), an endangered primate species listed by the International Union of Conservation of Nature./.VNA

Sustainable protection needed for Son Tra Reserve

Sustainable protection needed for Son Tra Reserve

Human activities in the Son Tra Nature Reserve had changed the basic instincts of langurs and monkeys, while threatening the primate population with human-to-wildlife transmitted diseases, according to biologist Tran Huu Vy.

Da Nang authorities at fault for several violations on Son Tra Peninsula

Da Nang authorities at fault for several violations on Son Tra Peninsula

The Government Inspectorate has released a report on land use and conservation-related violations on Son Tra Peninsula, which implicates authorities in Da Nang.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Motorbikes get smarter technology
Motorbikes get smarter technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked telecommunications businesses to implement a number of supporting programmes to people.

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Truong Hong Thi and his co-workers have created Icetea Platform and are building apps with blockchain technology.

Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The latest addition has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to exceed $40 million, the company said in a statement. 

Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Claims 5G harms immune systems or spreads the virus have been condemned by the scientific community.

AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

A Vietnamese telecoms provider said on April 4 that the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US has suffered a breakdown.

Smartphone sales down, laptop ups
Smartphone sales down, laptop ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

While smartphones sold poorly in February and March because of Covid-19, the sales of laptops were very satisfactory.

Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has proposed exempting charges on businesses for granting rights to exploit water resources for half a year, estimated at over $25 million, or for a year.

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.

Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

It quizzes people outside suspected of flouting the North African nation's coronavirus restrictions.

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Thanh Hoa is called a "birds’ hell" because it is the area where birds, storks, eagles and wildlife are kept in captivity and slaughtered. It has the biggest wildlife market in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 