Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

The Indochinese rhesus maccaque released into nature on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

The Indochinese rhesus macaque, also known as 'golden monkey', is an endangered and rare species listed in Vietnam’s Red Book.

The monkey and 12 wild bamboo rats were found and seized in the household of Trieu Van Dung, residing in Ban Thac Hamlet, Yen Hoa Commune of Na Hang District.

District police made a record of Dung's violation of the law for possessing the wild animal.

The wild animals would survive in nature because they were released back to the forest in a very healthy condition given that they were captured not too long ago, according to the local authorities.

In Binh Phuoc Province, 25 wild and rare animals have released into Bu Gia Map National Park this year.

Before returning to nature, the animals were well nourished and treated to recover their wild instincts after being domesticated in household farms.

The park’s wild animal rescue centre continues to monitor the health and adaptability to the natural environment of the animals.

Established in 2016, the wild animal rescue centre has received 104 wild animals and released 85 of them to nature.

Tuyen Quang forest rangers and the rare primate before it is released back into nature on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo



The rest are being cared for and rehabilitated at the centre.

Most of the wild animals were handed over by local people and forest rangers.

Bu Gia Map National Park is located on an area of nearly 25,600ha and is home to 400 species, of which there are 30 endangered mammals, 10 rare birds and 16 reptiles in the red book. — VNS

