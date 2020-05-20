Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2

Repairs to the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US will begin on May 28 and are scheduled to wrap up on June 2, a Vietnamese telecoms provider has said.

The cable broke on the S1H section connecting Vietnam with Hong Kong (China) on May 14, causing interruptions to international internet traffic.

There were also problems with the section on April 2, causing a loss of international internet traffic. Repairs were completed on April 21.

The 20,191-km AAG cable has been in use since 2009, passing through Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Hong Kong (China), the Philippines, and the US (Guam, Hawaii, and California).

Vietnamese firms have invested in new cables over recent years, thus easing reliance on this key system./.VNA