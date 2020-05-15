Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/05/2020 02:32:24 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn

 
 
20/05/2020    14:26 GMT+7

Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) manufacturer, Universal Robots, urged Vietnam’s firms to accelerate the adoption of robotic automation in order to remain competitive and efficient ahead of tough economic times.

Cobots could potentially improve productivity for Viet Nam’s manufacturing sector by up to 30 percent. — Photo courtesy of Universal Robots

With volatile market conditions and constant disruption, leveraging automation to optimise production is a constant challenge. A new class of robots, dubbed “collaborative robots” aims to bridge the gap between fully-manual assembly and fully-automated manufacturing lines. Universal Robots highlights that cobots could potentially improve productivity for Viet Nam’s manufacturing sector by up to 30 per cent.

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Viet Nam is fast becoming a competitive industrial player. With government pushing forward for science and technology development and with priorities in Industry 4.0 in its 2011-20 Strategy, Viet Nam is set for vibrant growth in the manufacturing industry,” said Darrell Adams, Universal Robots’ head of Southeast Asia & Oceania.

“Cobots fit snugly into the Vietnamese market, where humans and robots share tasks along a production line. With the assistance of cobots, local manufacturers can achieve higher levels of efficiency and rapid productivity gains.”

He explained that cobots can easily be re-programmed to solve new tasks to meet the short-run production challenge faced by companies and thereafter, adjusted to ever more advanced processing in smaller batch sizes. The adoption of cobots can help expand the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the economy and boost innovation and capacity for small & medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Viet Nam’s manufacturing industry is a key growth driver of the economy. In 2018, it accounted for 16 per cent of the country’s total GDP, reaching a value of VND886.58 trillion (US$38 billion). In 2019, it contributed to an 8.86 per cent growth of the industry. However, the average automation levels among local manufacturing firms are still low. Automation can potentially raise productivity and GDP growth in Viet Nam, generating higher incomes for workers and market opportunities for companies.

 

According to Universal Robots, firms that have gone the automation route have increased production by as much as 300 per cent; while reducing defects by 90 per cent and lifting profits by 20 per cent. Universal Robots is targeting key industries such as electronics, automotive, semiconductor, food & beverage, furniture and consumer products.

“Tomorrow’s workplace will be run by highly-skilled workers assisted by intelligent devices. Cobots help automate and streamline repetitive and potentially unsafe processes, thus ensuring a safe work environment while increasing productivity and efficiency,” added Adams.

Cobots are now the fastest-growing segment of industrial automation, with the yearly annual revenue for cobot arms expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, up from $1.9 billion in 2018, according to the global technology market advisory firm ABI Research. — VNS

'Robot army' helps Vietnam fight Covid-19

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators

The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.

 
 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

The Government Inspectorate has discovered various violations of environmental protection regulations in Kien Giang Province.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Many elephant conservation programs have been implemented in Vietnam, but the efforts have not stopped the decline of the elephant population.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award 2019.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Turtles were absent from Cham Island until one recent day when hundreds of thel were seen crawling into the ocean.

VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Members of the SaSa Marine animal rescue team have been restoring a 1.2sq.km complex of coral reefs on the coastal area of the Son Tra peninsula, reviving the already damaged coral reefs for prolonged existence of ocean species in the area.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Cybercriminals have actively attacked small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy was on Monday presented with a 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award thanks to her study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Hai Phong City on May 18 released another 65 pairs of swans into the Tam Bac River to celebrate the city’s 65 Liberation Day, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary and other big national anniversaries in May.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The system of facial recognition which identifies people with masks created by VinAI has sparked duscussion in the scientists’ community.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption.

POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The Forest Protection Department of Phu Yen district, Son La province coordinated with the authorities of Gia Phu commune to release a loris to the nature on May 15.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Truong Quynh Mai was terrified when she received a phone call saying she had been a victim of fraud in Ha Noi and needed to go to the local police station.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters and incidents.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched the online meeting platform Zavi at https://zavi.me on May 15, the first of its kind created in Vietnam.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Protected Area (MPA) has proposed a gene protection programme for five endangered sea creatures, 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The People’s Court of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has sentenced a company director to 13 years in prison and a fine of 100 million VND (4,280 USD) for organising trafficking of rare and endangered wildlife.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, a specialist at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has brought hope to thousands of infertile couples in Vietnam through a study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

