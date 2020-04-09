Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 18:05:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19

 
 
10/04/2020    15:58 GMT+7

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. 

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
A representative of the Military Technical Academy introduces the Vibot Version 1a (Vibot-1a) robot to doctors at Hanoi’s Bac Thang Long Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photos

The robot, called Vibot Version 1a, can carry up to 100kg of food, medicine and necessities to COVID-19 patients. 

The robot was put on trial on April 7 at Hanoi’s Bac Thang Long Hospital, which has become a quarantine zone for infected patients.

Major General Nguyen Lac Hong, deputy director of the academy, spoke with Vietnam News Agency about the project.

How do you evaluate the use of Vibot Version 1a (Vibot-1a) at high-risk infection areas to minimise the possible spread of the pandemic?

The Military Medical Academy was assigned to manufacture robots to work in high-risk infection areas when the COVID-19 epidemic started to become more complicated.

Vibot-1a has a flexible design to meet the specialised needs of quarantine areas, and can up to 100kg. It can deliver food, medicine and necessities to COVID-19 patients, and remove medical waste and dirty clothes. 

The robot can play music and entertainment news, say thank you and wish patients a quick recovery. It can deliver voice and video messages with excellent quality to help physicians talk to patients, and give them advice and encouragement. 

The robots can work in groups or in isolated areas to replace or support health workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
A patient interacts with a doctor via the robot.

A special feature of Vibot-1a is that doctors can interact with patients with high image and sound quality through a camera mounted on the robot. 

As a result, it helps reduce the risk of infection and creates conditions for doctors to focus their time and effort on critically ill patients. It can replace three or five health workers.

Vibot-1a uses magnetic strip navigation technology and a highly reliable identification card that allows it to move around in quarantine areas to perform its tasks.

It is also capable of detecting and avoiding obstacles thanks to sensors fitted in its front and rear. With a large capacity battery and automatic charging station, Vibot-1a can work continuously for 12 hours and automatically returns to the station to charge when it is running out of power.

 

On April 7, a team of experts from the Ministry of Science and Technology held a meeting for the trial operation of Vibot-1a and recommended the Ministry of Health use the robot in quarantine facilities.

Could you assess the capacity of producing and supplying Vibot-1a to hospitals?

The research team at the Military Technical Academy has experience in designing and manufacturing robots.

Apart from military products, there are other types of civilian robots such as freight robots in warehouses and intelligent robots that support teaching. 

In the process of designing and manufacturing Vibot-1a, the academy has collaborated with relevant units to complete it.

In particular, these units have prepared for the production of robots in large numbers within a week to promptly respond to hospitals and isolation areas when required.

I think this is an important and significant success.

Could you tell us more about further research on the project?

The project is divided into two phases.

In the first phase, we focused on manufacturing robots to serve quarantine areas. Vibot-1a has been successfully built with features that meet the specialised needs of each isolation area.

In the second phase, we will continue manufacturing intelligent robots that can build their own operation maps. Later, the robots will work in groups and interact with each other without depending on the control centre.

Currently, we are upgrading the robot’s features so that it can operate automatically and in a smarter way like the TUG robots made by Aethon in the US. — VNS

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.

Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

If the local population continues to grow uncontrollably, all measures to be applied, from seawater filtering to water transfer from the east to the west, will become useless, experts say.

Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Forest rangers in the southern province of Dong Nai no longer have to walk far to patrol forests thanks to the help of drones.

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

It may take businesses only several months to carry out digital transformation and process standardization instead of several years as once thought because of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

The Axie Infinity game was made with blockchain technology with a high security level. It generates the highest revenue of any blockchain game in the world.

Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'
Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

New evidence has emerged of a link between our impact on nature and pandemics sweeping the world.

Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Researchers at two leading universities take different approaches to creating cough-analysing tools.

Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Mauro Ferrari says he lost faith in the system, but EU science officials say he was asked to leave.

NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

“The desire of Mr and Mrs Tran Thanh Van is to not only build a room, but create a scientists’ community which could create connections that we still cannot even imagine,” said Dr Tran Thanh Son, director of ICISE.

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 