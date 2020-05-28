Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 20:35:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment

 
 
29/05/2020    19:30 GMT+7

A team of young people that has created a giant robot made of automobile scrap hopes to create a park to display the robots.

Luu Tuan Khanh, born in 1989, the leader of the team, said he has loved robots since childhood. Later, when working as a lecturer at the University of Economics and Industrial Engineering, he cherished the dream of making a robot.

Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment

Khanh decided to resign from the post and create a new working environment for himself, where he can research and develop products to satisfy his passion for creativity. This was the time when Robot Bank, his project on creating robot, took shape.

When participating in Robocon programs, he asked himself why people simply followed the designs of robots manufactured by other countries. His knowledge about environmental pollution led the young man to come up with the idea of making a robot from recycled automobile and motorbike scrap. This would reduce waste and inspire people to protect the environment.

The project kicked off in 2019 when Khanh set up his team with members from the University of Economics and Industrial Engineering.

The members of the team had to work very hard to create the robot. They had to gather their strength to make robots and take other jobs to earn their living at the same time. Khanh said sometimes he had to work with computers from 7am to 6am the next morning to program the robot.

Robot One was created as a reward for their great effort. It is 100 kilogrames in weight, 3 meters tall and has arm span of up to two meters. It can rotate the upper body and is programmed to introduce itself.

Robot One was created as a reward for their great effort. It is 100 kilogrames in weight, 3 meters tall and has arm span of up to two meters. It can rotate the upper body and is programmed to introduce itself.

 


“Hi everybody! I am Robot One. I am from Vietnam. I was designed and created by Robot Bank. I am the first version of the robot created from recycled scrap,” Robot One says after it is turned on.

The team had to spend a lot of time to collect materials from everywhere. There was a technical drawing for Robot One, but the assembly was a difficult task because the materials were scrap and did not fit each other. It took a lot of time to cut and whittle the pieces of scrap until they felt satisfactory.

After many months of hard work, the robot was completed in the 50 sq meter room used to contain materials and the 10 sq meter assembling yard.

The total cost of the original robot was VND200 million. 

Le Huyen

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

 
 

Other News

.
World's deepest octopus captured on camera
World's deepest octopus captured on camera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

A "Dumbo" octopus is photographed at a depth of 7,000m in the Indian Ocean's Java Trench.

Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Mud and sand split from an on-going real estate project in the southern central province of Binh Thuan has affected many local households.

Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

All residents in rural areas of the Mekong Delta must have access to clean water, Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at a seminar held in Soc Trang Province on Wednesday (May 27).

Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam will mark four years of natural forest closure this July, a measure to reverse severe deforestation.

Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The US president's move follows a decision by Twitter to add a "fact-check" notice to his tweets.

Progress made in protecting nation's forests
Progress made in protecting nation's forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu is one of three Vietnamese scientists honored with the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awards.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 