Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 15:46:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill

 
 
04/06/2020    15:26 GMT+7

Russia's President Putin declares a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leak into a river.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leaked into a river within the Arctic Circle.

The spill happened when a fuel tank at a power plant near the Siberian city of Norilsk collapsed last Friday.

President Putin expressed anger after discovering officials only learnt about the incident two days later.

The plant is owned by a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, which is the world's leading nickel and palladium producer.

And in a televised video conference on Wednesday, Mr Putin lambasted the head of the company over the timeliness of its response.

"Why did government agencies only find out about this two days after the fact?" he asked the subsidiary's chief, Sergei Lipin. "Are we going to learn about emergency situations from social media?"

The region's governor, Alexander Uss, had earlier told President Putin that he became aware of the oil spill on Sunday after "alarming information appeared in social media".

Mr Putin has ordered an investigation into the accident and a manager at the power plant has since been detained.

 

In a statement, Norilsk Nickel said the incident had been reported in a "timely and proper" way.

The accident happened when the pillars supporting a fuel tank at a power plant began to sink. The area is built on permafrost which has been melting as the climate warms.

The leaked oil drifted some 12km (7.5 miles) from the accident site, turning long stretches of the Ambarnaya river crimson red.

The state of emergency means extra forces will be sent to the area to assist with the clean-up operation.

The accident is believed to be the second largest in modern Russian history in terms of volume, an expert from the World Wildlife Fund told the AFP news agency.

It has contaminated a 350 sq km (135 sq mile) area, state media report.

The incident has prompted stark warnings from environmental groups, who say the scale of the spill and the geography of the river means it will be difficult to clean-up.

It is not the first time Norilsk Nickel has been involved in oil spillages.

In 2016, it admitted that an accident at one of its plants was responsible for turning a nearby river red.

 
 

Other News

.
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

2019 was a good year for Hoang Trung Hieu. Three of his research works were published and presented at leading international conferences on computer science.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

BKAV's smartphone Bphone B86 failed to reach Google's Play Protect certificate due to Google's demand that at least a million devices be sold each year.

New fault found in AAG undersea cable
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A broken section of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US has been detected in recent times, an internet service provider said on June 2.

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the video conference company.

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Every six seconds in 2019 the world lost an area of primary forest the size of a football pitch, a study says.

Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Experts discussed a uniform monitoring and evaluation system for payment of forest environmental services during a conference held last week in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 