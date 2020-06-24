Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs

Le Thi Trang, 34, deputy director of GreenViet, has been honored as one of 10 “Hotspot Heroes” by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF).

She is the only Vietnamese woman named in the CEPF’s list.



When she was a student at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology, Trang participated in many investigations on endangered wildlife trafficking in Da Nang City and six provinces in the central region.



After school graduation, Trang did not choose a job in environmental technology as she was trained. She studied the activities of poaching and trading wild animals and joined forces with agencies to organize media campaigns to heighten the community’s awareness of wildlife protection.



In 2013, she decided to work for GreenViet. Trang and her co-workers have been designing and implementing a lot of media campaigns to bring knowledge about wildlife to the community.



Starting with the campaign on protecting red shanked douc langurs on Son Tra Peninsula, Trang and volunteers printed propaganda panels, putting the images of red shanked douc families at bus shelters in the city to better catch people’s attention.



Trang noted that though the community’s awareness of wildlife protection has increased, wildlife trafficking continues because the demand for wildlife meat still exists. She believes that education, especially of students, is the best solution to improve people’s awareness and change their behavior.



Trang’s team has carried out extracurricular teaching activities about nature conservation with the theme "child scientists" at secondary schools. They take children to Son Tra to learn about the peninsula and the red shanked doucs there; and organize photo exhibitions and seminars on biodiversity conservation.

The ‘I love Son Tra’ program organized by Trang helps Da Nang’s people and travelers see the beauty of Son Tra and the value of local biodiversity.

Trang, together with GreenViet, has helped create one of the most successful wildlife conservation stories – the campaign of saving Son Tra from uncontrolled tourism development.



The campaign is believed to have saved a high number of red shanked douc, a species which is in danger of extinction, and has urged people to join the wildlife conservation movement.



Not only has she made every effort to protect the ‘green lung of Da Nang’, Trang also has implemented projects in Quang Nam and Kon Tum. Her projects aim to call for people’s participation in works to protect wild animals and build nature reserves. They urge people to protect forests and not hunt wild animals.

Le Ha

