Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 20:59:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water

 
 
13/04/2020    20:55 GMT+7

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water

A longan orchard in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District grows well despite saltwater intrusion in rivers and canals since farmers have stored water in ditches covered with plastic sheets in their orchards. 

Located between the mouths of the Dinh An and Tran De rivers in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, the district is an islet that is affected by saltwater intrusion in its water bodies and thus lack of water for irrigation in the dry season every year.

There is severe saltwater intrusion now, but many farmers still have water for their crops since they have taken measures like storing water in ditches in orchards and creating efficient irrigation systems.

Tran Van Khanh of An Thanh Tay Commune grows 2ha of fruits, mostly Ido longan, and his crop is growing well since he uses an efficient irrigation system.

He now harvests 70 – 100kg of longan daily and sells it at VND18,000 – 20,000 per kilogramme.

He uses groundwater and water stored in ditches in the orchard.

He used to grow sugarcane but switched to fruits a few years go since sugarcane prices were too low.

Many farmers in the district, one of the delta’s largest sugarcane growing areas, have turned to high-value crops because of the decline in sugarcane prices in recent years.

The district has 15,700ha of agricultural lands. The area under sugarcane has shrunk by 2,600ha since 2016 to 3,902ha.

Farmers earned very little from the 2019 – 20 sugarcane crop because of low prices and lack of steady demand.

Tran Thanh Hiep, who has grown sugarcane for many years, said it was the third consecutive crop that had suffered from low prices, high costs and lack of demand.

“After nearly one year of growing sugarcane, farmers earn nothing.”

This year district authorities have encouraged farmers to switch to high-value crops like fruits, coconut and vegetables on 680ha of sugarcane farms.

 

The district now has more than 3,600ha of fruit orchards and 3,900ha of aquaculture farms.

The soil there is fertile, enabling fruits like longan, mango, grapefruit, and guava to grow well.

Nguyen Van Dac, deputy head of the district’s Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the saltwater intrusion this time has been more severe than in the record 2015 -16 dry season, but crop damage has been low after proactive measures were taken to cope with it.

The saltwater this year has only affected yields and crop growth [and not destroyed them], he said.

To avoid losses due to saltwater and lack of water in future, the district authorities have warned farmers not to switch to new crops in areas where availability of irrigation water is uncertain.

Tran Be Tu, deputy chairman of the district People’s Committee, said proper restructuring of crops, aquaculture and animal husbandry and the adoption of advanced techniques have improved yields and output.

Output has increased from an average of VND120 million (US$5,000) per hectare per year in 2015 to VND150 million ($6,300) now.

The district’s poverty reduced in the period from 17 per cent to 3.7 per cent.

The district has established 12 co-operatives and 22 co-operative groups to help farmers expand the scale of agriculture and adopt good agricultural practices like VietGAP.

The co-operatives and co-operative groups have tied up with companies to ensure their produce meets export requirements and to secure outlets.

The district has 1,600ha of mangrove forests, 25,000ha of mudflat areas and a dense river and canal network. – VNS

Crop restructuring will help VN farmers avoid losses

Crop restructuring will help VN farmers avoid losses

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent ecologist in the Mekong Delta, talks to Nhân Dân (The People) about the causes of saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta and measures to cope with it.

Mekong Delta takes measures to cope with saltwater intrusion

Mekong Delta takes measures to cope with saltwater intrusion

Saltwater intrusion has occurred on a large scale in the Mekong Delta, forcing local authorities to take measures to protect agricultural production and ensure water supply for household use.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

If the regulations on environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not strict enough and the role of citizens in monitoring the environment cannot be appreciated, environmental scandals will reoccur, experts have warned.

Technology changes VN healthcare services
Technology changes VN healthcare services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Opportunities abound for telecoms services
Opportunities abound for telecoms services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Young wildlife conservation scientist Trang Nguyen, full name Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, has dedicated herself to protecting our wonderful world. She talks to Minh Thu about the ambition and enthusiasm.

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons
Exotic species protection: pros and cons
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Fears are growing that gorillas, orangutans and others apes could contract the virus.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A herd of eight elephants have been seen in the central province of Quang Nam.

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. 

Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A secondary school home-based geography lesson in Singapore was hijacked by two men.

90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 