Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 08:53:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River

 
 
10/04/2020    07:41 GMT+7

Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
Local authorities and police units of Mai Son District, Son La Province, inspected a sand-carrying vessel on the Da River. — VNA/VNS Photo

Son La Province had been looking at solutions to effectively handle the situation as well as protect its sand resources.

In Ta Bu Commune, Muong La District, there are many illegal 'sand gathering' sites where people sell illegally-mined sand.

The mining normally happens from February to May when the water level in the Hoa Binh hydro-power plant's reservoir on the Da River drops.

Nguyen Van Bac, vice chairman of the Muong La People’s Committee, told Vietnam News Agency that “the illegal sand mining on the Da River was commonplace due to the lack of officials available to monitor it.”

“Moreover, determining the origin of the sand was very difficult because most traders had legal receipts that proved they bought the sand from other regions,” said Bac.

To handle the situation, the district had asked competent forces to intensify inspections and monitor illegal sand mining, transporting and trade.

Since June last year, local authorities have uncovered 29 illegal sand mining and trading cases and confiscated more than 100cu.m of sand.

The violators were fined VND100 million (US$4,000).

Further upstream in Mai Son District, there are a number of sand mines in Ta Hoc and Chieng Chan communes, which used to be a “hot spot” for illegal exploitation.

Transporting sand from Ta Hoc Port to Mai Son District has also caused serious damage to the provincial Highway 10.

Mai Son District authorities have taken several measures to handle the situation.

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment has been instructed to conduct sand reserve surveys and set up mining plans as well as organise bidding for sand exploitation licences.

So far, two businesses have been granted licences to extract sand from the Da River.

 

Their designated mining sites have been clearly marked to avoid illegal exploitation and ensure social security and order in Ta Hoc Commune.

“There has been no illegal sand mining in the commune since the two businesses were licensed to exploit sand on the Da River,” said Leo Van Hoa, vice chairman of Ta Moc Commune, adding that police has kept close watch over any suspect or strange ships coming into the area.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
A truck carrying illegally-mined sand seized by the police in Muong La District, Son La Province. VNA/VNS Photo Huu Quyet


A vehicle weighing station has been set up at Ta Hoc Port to oversee the loads of trucks transporting sand to reduce damage to the roads.

To enhance the State management of minerals, the district had set up special teams to inspect mining activities and ensure that laws on the environment, water resources, minerals and land are followed by organisations and households in the district, said Lo Van Bien, an official from Mai Son District’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

However, handling the illegal sand mining still faced many difficulties.

One of the reasons is that illegal exploitation often takes place in remote mountainous areas, far from residential places.

Illegal miners also operate at random, so detecting and arresting them was difficult because authorised forces were not equipped to patrol the river frequently.

In addition, the awareness of people in remote areas about environmental and natural resource protection was still limited.

“We need to spread the word about protecting these resources,” said Doan Van Hoc, head of Son La’s Water Resources, Minerals and Hydro-meteorology Centre.

“Heads of districts must take responsibility for illegal sand exploitation in their areas,” Hoc said.

Besides, investors of construction projects must make sure that the sand they are using is legal when the sand and gravel are proven to be from legal sources. — VNS

Illegal sand mining should be criminal violation: official

Illegal sand mining should be criminal violation: official

A high-ranking city official has demanded stricter punishment for illegal sand mining activities, saying the violation must be considered a crime.

Deputy PM requests action against illegal sand mining

Deputy PM requests action against illegal sand mining

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked the People’s Committee of central Quang Nam Province to take tough action against illegal sand mining, which has become common in the province.

 
 

Other News

.
Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/04/2020 

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The Axie Infinity game was made with blockchain technology with a high security level. It generates the highest revenue of any blockchain game in the world.

Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'
Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

New evidence has emerged of a link between our impact on nature and pandemics sweeping the world.

Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Researchers at two leading universities take different approaches to creating cough-analysing tools.

Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Mauro Ferrari says he lost faith in the system, but EU science officials say he was asked to leave.

NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

“The desire of Mr and Mrs Tran Thanh Van is to not only build a room, but create a scientists’ community which could create connections that we still cannot even imagine,” said Dr Tran Thanh Son, director of ICISE.

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 