Son La releases wild loris back into nature

The Forest Protection Department of Phu Yen district, Son La province coordinated with the authorities of Gia Phu commune to release a loris to the nature on May 15.
After being released, the loris is in good health condition and well integrated into the environment (Photo: VNA)
Officers of the Phu Yen district’s Forest Protection Department cooperates with Gia Phu commune authorities to release the loris to the wild (Photo: VNA)
Officers of the Phu Yen district’s Forest Protection Department cooperates with Gia Phu commune authorities to release the loris to the wild (Photo: VNA)
After being released, the loris is in good health condition and well integrated into the environment (Photo: VNA)
After being released, the loris is in good health condition and well integrated into the environment (Photo: VNA)
After being released, the loris is in good health condition and well integrated into the environment (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code