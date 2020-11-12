Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/11/2020 07:05:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Spam iMessages on iPhones attack Vietnamese users

13/11/2020    07:00 GMT+7

iMessages with advertising content about gambling are being sent to iPhone users in Vietnam.

iMessage is a messaging feature that Apple has on nearly all of its product lines to help iPhone users send messages for free through wifi or 3G/4G networks.

Spam iMessages on iPhones attack Vietnamese users

Many iPhone users complain that they regularly receive spam messages with bad content.

Hoang Linh in Hanoi said the spam messages his iPhone receives all have content related to online gambling. The messages all lead iPhone users to one address – V*.com.

In fact, the spam messages related to the website have been reported many times. However, the senders are now using other tricks to distribute messages.

In the past, users received spam messages in small groups of three persons from V*.com. But nowadays, messages are sent separately from a lot of spam email addresses.

VietNamNet reporters found that V*.com is an online betting platform offering many different forms of betting, from sports betting and poker to online casinos. What is noteworthy is that players can pay in money, and withdraw money through the accounts of domestic banks.

A representative of the Authority of Telecommunications (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said many people confuse iMessages with messages from mobile network operators’ services, but in fact the two types of messages are completely different.

iMessage is a type of OTT message. One just needs to have an Apple ID account and an iPhone or iPad to be able to send iMessages to Apple ID addresses of other users.

 

Spam iMessage senders have tricks to randomly find Apple IDs of clients by names through algorithms. When sending a high number of messages, some will reach the Apple IDs of users.

After receiving complaints about messages with gambling ad content, VNTA had a working session with Apple and requested telcos to apply technological solutions to deal with spam messages on iMessage.

Apple affirmed that they did not expose users’ Apple IDs and they arenot aware of the content because messages were encrypted. However, Apple has a mechanism for clients to protect themselves and prevent unwanted messages. Users can also report to Apple about the sources of spam messages.

According to VNTA, Apple has committed to work with Vietnam’s agencies on the cases that involving messages with bad content and messages which have an impact on security and political situation. Vietnam’s appropriate agencies can also contact Apple to trace the origin, delete the messages, and apply necessary measures to deal with the messages.

Regarding iMessages, VNTA said Apple has a tool on the website in Vietnamese language for iPhone users to prevent spam messages themselves. VNTA is in discussions with Apple to have other measures to support users. 

Phuong Nguyen

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

 
 

Other News

.
Four iPhone 12 models to hit shelves in Vietnam on November 27
Four iPhone 12 models to hit shelves in Vietnam on November 27
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be officially distributed in Vietnam from November 27, or one week sooner than initially planned.

Minister: income of many households to double or triple thanks to digital transformation
Minister: income of many households to double or triple thanks to digital transformation
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Members of a cooperative in a commune in Bac Kan, after using digital technology to advertise products, have seen incomes increase from VND1-1.5 million to VND3.5 million a month.

Minister says to issue laws governing foreign pay TV channels
Minister says to issue laws governing foreign pay TV channels
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Foreign pay television service suppliers have earned thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong in the local market, but have failed to comply with Vietnam’s laws,

Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19
Use of technology helps Vietnam cope with Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam's success in controlling Covid-19 shows that it can be dobe with relatively limited resources.

Google expansion stimulates Vietnamese digital transformation
Google expansion stimulates Vietnamese digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Google expansion in most aspects has motivated the digital transformation in Vietnam, inspiring developers and regulators alike to take a slice from the huge funds flowing out of the country and into the wallet of the tech giant.

Plastic waste recycling needs improvement to prevent pollution
Plastic waste recycling needs improvement to prevent pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/11/2020 

Nguyen Thi Huong, Head of the Hanoi Sub-department of Natural Resources and Environment's Environment Assessment talks on how to make traditional plastic waste recycling craft villages become cleaner and greener.

Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world
Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/11/2020 

Three professors currently working at Vietnamese universities have been named among the 10,000 most-cited scientists worldwide, according to a study conducted by science journal PLoS Biology of the United States.

Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations
Digital transformation to realize Vietnamese aspirations
FEATUREicon  11/11/2020 

Accelerating the digital transformation process is considered to be an important premise for Vietnam to realize the opportunities brought by the industrial revolution 4.0.

Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation
Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/11/2020 

Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation, 

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

PepsiCo Vietnam &amp; partners launch initiative to increase awareness in plastic waste management
PepsiCo Vietnam & partners launch initiative to increase awareness in plastic waste management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

PepsiCo Vietnam and its partners, the Center of Education and Development (CED) and National Economics University (NEU), have kicked off a 2-year project called “Increase awareness in plastic waste management”.

Environment ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management
Environment ministry seeks to complete regulations on solid waste management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

The Vietnam Environment Administration will be in charge of completing regulations on solid waste management in the amended Law on Environmental Protection, which will treat plastic waste as a natural resource,

2G and 3G devices will disappear from Vietnam from next year
2G and 3G devices will disappear from Vietnam from next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

2G and 3G mobile devices may disappear from Vietnam by July 2021, following the latest draft decree targeting mobile data terminals equipped with 4G and 5G technologies.

Green trees, a part of Hanoi’s soul
Green trees, a part of Hanoi’s soul
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

In the eyes of some Hanoians, the city’s green trees partly contribute to the identity of the capital. 

150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released
150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/11/2020 

The proposal to release around 150 monkeys at Cao Dai Holy See in the southern central province of Tay Ninh into the wild has been sent to provincial authorities.

Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Hundreds of litres of chemicals have been used to remove the stench and kill flies in Nam Son landfill, Hanoi's biggest landfill.

Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnam’s internet economy has advanced by 39% annually since 2015 and is currently the second fastest-growing in Asia, with 68 million internet users in the country in 2020 and the figure is expected to reach 75.7 million by 2023,

Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various aspects of the socio-economy must be highlighted in the draft documents submitted to the 13th Party Congress, 

Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Scientists with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group agreed to conduct a detailed study of the extreme rainfall in Vietnam, largely the results of tropical storms, that has disrupted the lives of some 1.5 million people,

Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/11/2020 

Network operators have the responsibility of discovering, handling and blocking spam messages to protect users. But some operators are the sources of spam messages themselves.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 