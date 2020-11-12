Spam iMessages on iPhones attack Vietnamese users

iMessages with advertising content about gambling are being sent to iPhone users in Vietnam.

iMessage is a messaging feature that Apple has on nearly all of its product lines to help iPhone users send messages for free through wifi or 3G/4G networks.

Many iPhone users complain that they regularly receive spam messages with bad content.

Hoang Linh in Hanoi said the spam messages his iPhone receives all have content related to online gambling. The messages all lead iPhone users to one address – V*.com.

In fact, the spam messages related to the website have been reported many times. However, the senders are now using other tricks to distribute messages.

In the past, users received spam messages in small groups of three persons from V*.com. But nowadays, messages are sent separately from a lot of spam email addresses.

VietNamNet reporters found that V*.com is an online betting platform offering many different forms of betting, from sports betting and poker to online casinos. What is noteworthy is that players can pay in money, and withdraw money through the accounts of domestic banks.

A representative of the Authority of Telecommunications (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said many people confuse iMessages with messages from mobile network operators’ services, but in fact the two types of messages are completely different.

iMessage is a type of OTT message. One just needs to have an Apple ID account and an iPhone or iPad to be able to send iMessages to Apple ID addresses of other users.

Spam iMessage senders have tricks to randomly find Apple IDs of clients by names through algorithms. When sending a high number of messages, some will reach the Apple IDs of users.

After receiving complaints about messages with gambling ad content, VNTA had a working session with Apple and requested telcos to apply technological solutions to deal with spam messages on iMessage.

Apple affirmed that they did not expose users’ Apple IDs and they arenot aware of the content because messages were encrypted. However, Apple has a mechanism for clients to protect themselves and prevent unwanted messages. Users can also report to Apple about the sources of spam messages.

According to VNTA, Apple has committed to work with Vietnam’s agencies on the cases that involving messages with bad content and messages which have an impact on security and political situation. Vietnam’s appropriate agencies can also contact Apple to trace the origin, delete the messages, and apply necessary measures to deal with the messages.

Regarding iMessages, VNTA said Apple has a tool on the website in Vietnamese language for iPhone users to prevent spam messages themselves. VNTA is in discussions with Apple to have other measures to support users.

Phuong Nguyen

