Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam speaks at the conference held on July 6. Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS

Speaking at the conference on the ministry’s performance between January and June, Tam said that the ministry will also impose sanctions on individuals and firms involved in dealing with SIM cards of unknown users in the local market.

Eliminating spam text messages and calls is expected to smooth the path for new telecom services, including Mobile Money, which will be piloted soon, he said.

Since July 1, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications has been cooperating with major telecom carriers such as Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone to adopt various measures and launch a few technology apps to filter spam text messages and calls, VietnamPlus news site reported.

This month, the ministry will pilot Vietnamese fifth-generation (5G) devices to move toward launching a commercial pilot of the 5G network with the use of Vietnamese devices in October.

The ministry will also encourage cell phone makers to develop smartphones at prices below VND1 million so that 100% of Vietnam’s population can afford one, opening the door wide for digitalization and e-Government, Tam said. SGT