06/07/2020 14:27:56 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh

06/07/2020    14:24 GMT+7

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Local people consider them a gift from Mother Nature and are working hard to preserve their habitat.

 

Local people have established a management board in recent years to preserve the storks, with the involvement of authorities and citizens.

They hope the garden will soon become an ecotourism site that promotes the image of Dong Xuyen and Bac Ninh as places worth living in./. VNA

 
 

.
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

RealStake secures seed funding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The tech start-up RealStake announced it has closed seed funding from the 500 Startups Vietnam venture capital fund, as well as angel investors in realty, retail and banking industries.

Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

A range of rare and endangered animal species in Vietnam and the world were discovered at the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in the central highlands province of Lam Dong through a camera-trap survey on the site from October 2019 to March 2020.

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The development of 5G in Vietnam will be the foundation for innovation for all economic sectors in the country, 

Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.

Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The Centre for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD) and the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam have signed an agreement to fund a project improving communications capacity to cope with climate change in the Mekong Delta.

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The recognition of OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) as a complementary approach to efforts to establish official reserves gives Vietnam an opportunity to expand and link the nation’s conservation networks.

Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

Carbon pricing instruments are receiving increasing market support and attention as the world grapples with how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 

George Floyd: Twitter drops 'master', 'slave' and 'blacklist'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

Social media platform Twitter is dropping the terms "master", "slave" and "blacklist" in favour of more inclusive language.

Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Digiworld) has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.

HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has called on technology companies to create an online eco-system to facilitate the activities of start-ups.

HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

HCM City faced serious air pollution on the morning of July 1 as the city was covered in a thick layer of smog.

Young researcher shares his passion for AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

