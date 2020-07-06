Storks preserved in Bac Ninh

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks.

Local people consider them a gift from Mother Nature and are working hard to preserve their habitat.

Local people have established a management board in recent years to preserve the storks, with the involvement of authorities and citizens.



They hope the garden will soon become an ecotourism site that promotes the image of Dong Xuyen and Bac Ninh as places worth living in./. VNA