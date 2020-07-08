Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/07/2020 19:35:28 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA

10/07/2020    18:30 GMT+7

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

Ngan, 22, is a former student at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in HCM City. Four years ago, Ngan thanks to his terrain wheelchair disabled project, obtained a scholarship to study in the US.

Nguyen Hoang Ngan



Ngan is studying mathematics and physics at Harvey Mudd College in California. He intended to carry out research at a scientific research establishment, but Ngan’s program was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Many organizations and science establishments in the US have halted their operation, downsized the labor force, and suspended research because of the pandemic.

However, he still became an intern at NASA and began working there this summer.

He found that in Vietnam, there were not many ‘playing fields’ for high school and university students. Some competitions in science and technology development are designed for university students only, while other scientific exhibitions are reserved only for brilliant ideas.

In Vietnam, there were not many 'playing fields' for high school and university students. Some competitions in science and technology development are designed for university students only, while other scientific exhibitions are reserved only for brilliant ideas.

Exhibitions and forums where students can share experiences are organized but there is little else.

Exhibitions and forums where students can share experiences are organized but there is little else.

 

For instance, it is very difficult to find models which give support and provide additional comprehensive knowledge to promote the potential of people who are nurturing their ideas and scientific topics.


When implementing the terrain wheelchair project, Ngan and his friends had to do everything from scratch. Lacking experience and knowledge, they had to read hundreds of documents to find solutions.

As a result, Ngan decided to connect Vietnamese students engaging in scientific research. He kicked off Science for the Future Fair project, a non-profit program which aims to create a free playing field to inspires young people who have aspirations for scientific research.

The path to NASA

Ngan initially did not intend to apply for the internship because he thought NASA did not accept many interns in theoretical physics.

However, Ngan’s teacher introduced him to another teacher who was working for NASA, where he was admitted after an interview.

Asked about the work he did at NASA, Ngan said the major task was designing an experiment from a satellite to the Earth and from the Moon back to the Earth. The aim of the experiment was to find out whether quantum theory was influenced by relativity and vice versa. 

Le Huyen

Scientific research: spending is high, but results are few

Scientific research: spending is high, but results are few

Universities and local authorities spend big money on scientific research, but the results remain unclear.

Young researcher shares his passion for AI

Young researcher shares his passion for AI

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

 
 

HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

US Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.

VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Tran Dac Trung, deputy director of the Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park, speaks on the park’s plan to become a tech hub in Vietnam.

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

So your pet may roam free
So your pet may roam free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Authorities in Con Dao District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are facing overloaded waste disposal at a local dumping site.

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A Vietnamese startup is manufacturing prosthetic products for amputees at reasonable prices.

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The move by the short-form video app comes after China imposed its new security law on the city.

Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A report says a rise in animal-to-human diseases will continue without urgent action.

Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

