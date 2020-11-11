Three locals named among most cited scientists in the world

Three professors currently working at Vietnamese universities have been named among the 10,000 most-cited scientists worldwide, according to a study conducted by science journal PLoS Biology of the United States.

Prof. Nguyen Xuan Hung, Prof. Nguyen Dinh Duc and Assoc. Prof. Le Hoang Son (from left to right) make it into a list of the 10,000 most-cited scientists in the world for this year.

One of the names to be honoured is Prof. Nguyen Dinh Duc of the Vietnam National University of Hanoi who comes in 5,798th in the list.

The second Vietnamese name to make the list is Prof. Nguyen Xuan Hung of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology who is ranked 6,996th.

The final Vietnamese scientist on the rankings is Assoc. Prof. Le Hoang Son of the Vietnam National University of Hanoi who is placed in 9,261th position.

The list was compiled together using Scopus citation data from approximately 7 million scientists between 1960 and 2019.

The overall rankings are based on six citation metrics, including total citations, the Hirsch h-index, including the co-authorship-adjusted Schreiber hm-index, the number of citations to papers as single author, the number of citations to papers as a single or first author, and the number of citations to papers as single, first, or last author. VOV