21/05/2020 02:32:27 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards

 
 
19/05/2020    17:27 GMT+7

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy was on Monday presented with a 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award thanks to her study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

 without polycystic ovaries for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (left) and Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh (right) at a ceremony on Monday in Hanoi present the prestigious Ta Quang Buu science and technology awards to Professor Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu, Assoc Dr Pham Tien Son and Assoc Dr Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan (from left to right). — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuan 

It showed the transfer of frozen embryos yielded similar results to fresh ones, and the research has helped doctors and patients make better choices and increase the chance of success of IVF.

The research proved it was not necessary to transfer all fresh embryos but freeze them and transfer only one embryo per cycle.

The results were found after Lan and her colleagues randomly studied 782 infertile women without polycystic ovary syndrome who had undergone IVF.

“Patients are our teachers with different characteristics, symptoms and medical problems. They are the motivation for us to do research to find the most effective and suitable treatment methods,” said Lan.

Ta Quang Buu Awards, the most prestigious and valuable annual awards for Vietnamese researchers, were also presented to Pham Tien Son from Da Lat University and Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University.

 

Pham Tien Son was honoured for the project 'Generic properties for semialgebraic programs' which was published by SIAM Journal on Optimization. He studied genericity for the class of semialgebraic optimisation problems with equality and inequality constraints.

"Good quality research results can only be achieved when we devote all our time to science," Son was quoted by chinhphu.vn as saying.

Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University was honoured for a project entitled 'Low energy electron inelastic mean free path in materials'.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam congratulated the scientists, saying the contribution of scientists was not only measured in the number of research works published in prestigious journals of the world or awards, but also in the number of useful initiatives to increase labour productivity and improve the lives of people.

"It is noteworthy that we have found opportunities and created the motivation to rise up in science and technology in difficulties given the context that the country and the whole world has been fighting a pandemic," he said.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, since its launch in 2014, the awards have encouraged scientists and scientific and technological organisations towards high-quality research in Vietnam, fostering the development of an academic, creative and innovative environment which promotes the development of strong teams to undertake research at international level.  VNS

Latest news

