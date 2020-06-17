Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

All of them received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship, an award which honours the excellence of women who are on the cutting edge of scientific research, the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported

Prof. Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van, ranking 23rd in the list, is currently working at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Ho received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science National Fellowship for synthesizing novel nanomaterials to enhance the efficiency of fuel cells.

Dr. Tran Thi Hong Hanh, a researcher working at the Vietnam Academy for Science and Technology is ranked 32nd in the list.

Tran received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship for her research on using finger chromatography to assess the quality of medicinal herbs sold commercially in Vietnam.

Dr. Pham Thi Thu Ha is ranked 87th in the Top 100, and working at Ton Duc Thang University.

Pham received the L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship for using molecular markers to develop high-yielding salt-tolerant rice varieties in affected areas along the Mekong Delta.

Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist Magazine compiles a list of Asia’s most outstanding researchers.

Now into its fourth edition, the Asian Scientist 100 list celebrates the success of the region’s best and brightest, highlighting their achievements across a range of scientific disciplines.

To be acknowledged on this list, the honouree must have received a national or international prize in the preceding year for his or her research. Alternatively, he or she must have made a significant scientific discovery or provided leadership in academia or industry./.VNA

