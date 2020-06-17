Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/06/2020 15:47:25 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers

 
 
18/06/2020    14:37 GMT+7

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

All of them received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship, an award which honours the excellence of women who are on the cutting edge of scientific research, the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported

Prof. Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van, ranking 23rd in the list, is currently working at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Resources and Environment.

Ho received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science National Fellowship for synthesizing novel nanomaterials to enhance the efficiency of fuel cells.

Dr. Tran Thi Hong Hanh, a researcher working at the Vietnam Academy for Science and Technology is ranked 32nd in the list.

Tran received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship for her research on using finger chromatography to assess the quality of medicinal herbs sold commercially in Vietnam.

Dr. Pham Thi Thu Ha is ranked 87th in the Top 100, and working at Ton Duc Thang University.

 

Pham received the L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship for using molecular markers to develop high-yielding salt-tolerant rice varieties in affected areas along the Mekong Delta.

Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist Magazine compiles a list of Asia’s most outstanding researchers.

Now into its fourth edition, the Asian Scientist 100 list celebrates the success of the region’s best and brightest, highlighting their achievements across a range of scientific disciplines.

To be acknowledged on this list, the honouree must have received a national or international prize in the preceding year for his or her research. Alternatively, he or she must have made a significant scientific discovery or provided leadership in academia or industry./.VNA

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

Drought-stricken and saline soils can be areas for growing quinoa, a grain for healthy diets, thanks to a research cooperation program between the Vietnam Agriculture Academy (VAA) and Buenos Aires Argentina University.

 
 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam is in the early stage of AI development. It has made a strong start at the A level, and is, step by step, moving towards the B and C levels.

