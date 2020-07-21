Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

The three accepted research of VinAI Research focus on important issues in current AI research including the development of an optimal computational method to compare distributions from large data; in depth learning from key representations from image data, video for optimal control problems and proposals for effective deductive methods for complex non-linear dynamic neural systems.

The research on comparing distributions from large data is the basis for many machine learning algorithms, contributing to the promotion of unattended machine learning - one of the most relevant issues in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing and understanding. Meanwhile, the research on data representation and nonlinear dynamic systems forms the basis of a breakthrough in the development of the automation of robots or self-driving cars.

This is the first time a Vietnamese company has been featured in the Top 30 contributing institutions at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) which has always been attended by developed nations in terms of technology such as the US, the UK, and Canada.

The event not only marks the position of VinAI in the world technology community, but also shows its transformation into a leading technology corporation, gradually integrating and reaching a global technology peak.

‘The world has gradually become aware of Vietnam's AI research thanks to VinAI's efforts. We will continue to cooperate with leading research institutes and universities from across the world in order to build up a network of exchange and research to gradually bring the world's artificial intelligence closer to Vietnam,” said Dr. Bui Hai Hung - Director of the VinAI Research Institute.

In December 2019, VinAI announced its first two scientific research at NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) - the annual international conference on artificial neural network information processing systems. Besides intensive research, VinAI Research’s engineering team is making every effort to develop high-quality AI core applications and technologies.

In May 2020, VinAI became one of the first companies in the world to successfully research face recognition technology when using masks.

The International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020 took place beginning July 12, 2020. The event was attended virtually by the world's leading experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning. With 40 years of organisational experience, ICML provides and publishes advanced research works on all aspects of machine learning. ICML, along with NeurIPS, is one the leading international academic conferences on artificial intelligence./. VNA