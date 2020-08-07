Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/08/2020 19:23:55 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban

07/08/2020    18:17 GMT+7

The Chinese firm says it is "shocked" by an order for US companies to stop doing business with the app.

TikTok is threatening legal action against the US after Donald Trump ordered firms to stop doing business with the Chinese app within 45 days.

The company said it was "shocked" by an executive order from the US President outlining the ban.

TikTok said it would "pursue all remedies available" to "ensure the rule of law is not discarded".

Mr Trump issued a similar order against China's WeChat in a major escalation in Washington's stand-off with Beijing.

WeChat's owner, Tencent, said: "We are reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding." 

As well as WeChat, Tencent is also a leading gaming company and its investments include a 40% stake in Epic Games - the company behind the hugely popular Fortnite video game.

The president has already threatened to ban TikTok in the US, citing national security concerns, and the company is now in talks to sell its American business to Microsoft. They have until 15 September to reach a deal - a deadline set by Mr Trump.

The Trump administration claims that the Chinese government has access to user information gathered by TikTok, which the company has denied.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, said it had attempted to engage with the US government for nearly a year "in good faith".

However, it said: "What we encountered instead was that the administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses."

The executive orders against the short-video sharing platform and the messaging service WeChat are the latest measure in an increasingly broad Trump administration campaign against China.

On Thursday, Washington announced recommendations that Chinese firms listed on US stock markets should be delisted unless they provided regulators with access to their audited accounts.

What did Donald Trump say?

 

In both executive orders, Mr Trump says that the spread in the US of mobile apps developed and owned by Chinese firms "threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States".

The US government says TikTok and WeChat "capture vast swaths of information from its users".

"This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."

The executive order also claims both apps gather data on Chinese nationals visiting the US, allowing Beijing "to keep tabs" on them.

Mr Trump's executive order also says TikTok's data collection could allow China to track US government employees and gather personal information for blackmail, or to carry out corporate espionage.

He notes that reports indicate TikTok censors content deemed politically sensitive, such as protests in Hong Kong and China's treatment of the Uighurs, a Muslim minority. 

The orders have been issued under legal authority from the National Emergencies Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

What does TikTok say?

In its most robust response so far to the US government, TikTok says the executive order that has been issued is based on "unnamed reports with no citations".

"We have made clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government, nor censored content at its request," it said.

"We even expressed our willingness to pursue a full sale of the US business to an American company."

Mr Trump said this week he would support the sale to Microsoft as long as the US government received a "substantial portion" of the sale price.

TikTok said the new executive order "risks undermining global businesses' trust in the United States' commitment to the rule of law", adding it sets "a dangerous precedent for the concept of free expression and open markets".

"We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly - if not by the administration, then by the US courts," it said. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Erosion along river banks in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has caused more than VND8.2 billion (US$353,800) in property damage this year, according to the province’s Irrigation Sub-department.

Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has unveiled a global standard providing benchmarks for nature-based solutions (NbS) to global challenges.

Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future.

Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

A century ago, a woman from Thuong Trach Village married a man in Lien Chieu Village connecting the fate of the two villages by the craft of vermicelli-making and an environmental problem. 

'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

Surveys about biodiversity by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) have uncovered a ‘treasury’ of rare and precious rare animals in Kon Long district in Kon Tum province.

Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

As a founder and chairman of the BestB business ecosystem as well as founder and CEO of Flower Farm, 32-year-old Pham Anh Cuong is a brand specialist and all-round start-up fanatic.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The beginning of the rainy season has increased land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

. Latest news

