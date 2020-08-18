Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 08:48:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts

20/08/2020    07:44 GMT+7

Vietnam has recorded outstanding socio-economic development and has been lauded for it by the international community, but along with progress, the country is facing challenges with water management and security, an official has said.

Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts

A worker operates waste water treatment system in Dong Anh District in Hanoi. 

Phan Xuan Dung, chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, made the statement in a conference held on Monday in Hanoi.

The conference themed 'Water security for production, daily life and safety management of lakes and dams' aimed to clarify the current situation of water security in Vietnam today and discuss solutions for water security management, water insecurity response and control for the next 20-30 years.

Challenges

The first challenge for water management and security was the imbalance in water for production and daily life, said Dung.

The impacts of climate change and rising sea levels are threatening freshwater resources and limiting farming area.

There are still some limitations in water management and regulation of water resources, including a lack of water storage space to prevent droughts.

"The problem of water pollution from production and daily life activities is due to the pressure from economic development, the increase in waste discharges into rivers and streams affects the supply of water for daily life and production,” said Dung

In addition, water sources depend heavily on upstream rivers and over-exploitation on the main upstream affects the quantity and quality of water flowing into Vietnam.

Watershed forest degradation also affects the water-holding capacity of river basins and water use efficiency is low, with the exploitation capacity of irrigation works not up to snuff.

"The amount of water is abundant but the technical infrastructure is not yet guaranteed to store water, the efficiency of using water is low and the water loss is large," Dung said.

In that context, Dung emphasised water security was an issue for many countries and solutions should ensure freshwater ecosystems, marine ecology and related ecosystems are protected and strengthened, in tandem with sustainable development and political stability.

 

In addition, he said all people should have full access to clean water at a reasonable cost, and vulnerable people should be protected against risks from water-related disasters.

Urgent measures

In Vietnam, to ensure water security, the National Assembly has issued laws like the Law on Water Resources, the Law on Irrigation, the Law on Environmental Protection, the Law on Hydrometeorology and the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention.

Dung said current circumstances required a solution to manage and use water in a holistic manner to ensure sustainable development.

The committee’s statistics show currently nearly 7,000 dams, irrigation lakes and hydroelectricity works have been built and operated. However, at present, the lakes and dams are out of date, including more than 1,000 damaged or badly degraded lakes and dams.

In natural disaster conditions, the risk of safety loss is very great.

“This is a big challenge for State management agencies and the political system during the process of the exploitation and operation of dams and reservoirs to ensure both socio-economic development and absolute safety downstream and stabilise people's lives,” said Dung.

Ensuring water security and safety of dams is an urgent issue and it’s important to change thinking in management and use of water resources because it has a great influence on people’s life and socio-economic development of the country.

The total average flow of rivers in many years is about 830-840 billion cubic metres. In terms of underground water, there is a reserve of about 189.3 million cubic metres per day. 

The average annual rainfall of Vietnam is about 1,940-1,960mm, equivalent to about 640 billion cubic metres per year.  VNS

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network

Vietnam News Agency speaks to Dao Trong Tu, head co-ordinator of the Vietnam River Network (VRN), on the role of social organisations and civic groups in improving the awareness and actions of the community regarding water security issues.

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

 
 

Other News

.
Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation
Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

A dialogue with the theme “Sustainable Maritime Development: Sharing Vietnam and EU’s Perspectives” took place in Hanoi on August 19 with over 150 in attendance.

Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period
Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

“The ICT industry can create a pair of wings for the country to fly. One wing is digital technology and the other is communication," Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said.

Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/08/2020 

Saigon Zoo has received tonnes of fruits and vegetables from donors across the country to feed the zoo animals after a recent plea from the managers.

Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

With its great potential in IT, Vietnam as ASEAN chair has been making efforts together with other member states in boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is sweeping regionwide.

Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

By 2030 Vietnam will be listed as one of the top 30 countries for the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index, targeted the national digital transformation program. 

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Telecommunications Department said that the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) license to test the 5G technology has expired and it has asked for extension. 

Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

The slow development of a waste collection, transport and treatment system in Vietnam is caused mostly by limited financial resources.

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
Emergency declared as landslides occur in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has announced an emergency situation as landslides have occurred along rivers in the capital city.

Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
Revised environmental protection highlights recycling: National Assembly
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The principle of “considering waste as a resource” mentioned in the environmental protection bill introduced in the National Assembly’s meeting in April has been clarified, emphasising recycling and reusing.

Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
Vietnamese youth raise voices for a clean environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Vietnam we want in 2030: Youth act for clean environment” was held on Wednesday in Hanoi by the United Nations (UN) in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
More regulations for developing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/08/2020 

Vietnam expects to have more regulations on investment and managing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas as the Ministry of Construct is compiling a draft decree on the issue.

Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
Banks step up disbursement of capital for green projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/08/2020 

The proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans has increased from 1.5 percent to 4.1 percent, according to GIZ.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 