Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/05/2020 13:19:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam

 
 
23/05/2020    10:54 GMT+7

Two families of 10 gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – a critically endangered (CR) species – have been newly found in the 30ha secondary forest in Tam My Tay Commune of the central province’s Nui Thanh District.

Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
A gray-shanked douc langur (pygathrix cinerea) is found living in a forest in Nui Thanh District of Quang Nam Province. Two new families with some 10 gray-shanked douc langurs have been found in the area. Photo courtesy of ÁI Tâm 

A report on the existence of the CR gray-shanked douc langurs population in the area was released yesterday after a six-month survey by the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation, GreenViet.

Director of GreenViet, Tran Huu Vy, said the new families of the gray-shanked douc langurs were found in the expanded mountains outside of the Do Mountain – home to the most crowded population of the langurs – increasing the number of the CR primates to eight families with a total of 60 individuals from 2018.

He said the survey had been done on six other mountains – Rom, Duong Choi, Na Lam, Bang Truc, Ba and Giang Thom – 500m away from the centre of six families with 50 of the gray-shanked douc langurs at the Do Mountain.

He said the result strongly confirmed that the population of the CR primate’s species has been well protected and grown, but it has not yet identified reproduction among the new families.

The new families of the langurs were found living in two mountains of Na Lam and Bang Truc, he added.

Biologists from GreenViet also reported that 323 flora and fauna species, of which 11 species were listed as endangered in Vietnam’s Red Book.

However, biologists also warned the provincial people’s committee and rangers on the dangers including fire, snares at log farms, honeybee and orchid exploitation in the 120ha forest and log farms. The human activities among local farmers would badly impact the langurs in the area in the coming years.

 

GreenViet has been co-operating with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Vietnam and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Green Annamites Project in promoting protection and conservation of the langurs.

Quang Nam Province had been seeking a fund of $4.4 million to restore a 120ha area as a safe habitat for the gray-shanked douc langurs.

According to Frankfurt Zoological Society, some 1,000 gray-shanked doucs have been found in forests of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai.

The gray-shanked douc langur is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list as one of the world’s 25 critically endangered primates.

The primates can only be seen in Vietnam.  VNS

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19

Strict patrol set for protection of endangered langurs from COVID-19

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Quang Nam works to improve endangered langurs’ habitat

Quang Nam works to improve endangered langurs’ habitat

The forest ranger department of Quang Nam has been assigned to strictly protect 30ha of remaining natural forests in Nui Thanh district and crackdown on illegal poaching to save the endangered gray-shanked douc langur.

 
 

Other News

.
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Long An Province faces severe water shortage
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Repairs to the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US will begin on May 28 and are scheduled to wrap up on June 2, a Vietnamese telecoms provider has said.

Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Natural disasters killed 15 people and destroyed nearly 1,700 houses in the five first months of 2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee on natural disaster control and prevention on Tuesday.

Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A sewer system under the To Lich River is being built using unprecedented technology designed by a Japanese company in a bid to clean up the notoriously polluted river.

Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

The air quality of many urban areas across Vietnam remained good in the first half of May.

Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

5G appears to be high on the Vietnamese government’s priority list, with the earliest of services set to be commercialized in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019.

Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn
Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) manufacturer, Universal Robots, urged Vietnam’s firms to accelerate the adoption of robotic automation in order to remain competitive and efficient ahead of tough economic times.

Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations
Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has discovered various violations of environmental protection regulations in Kien Giang Province.

Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Many elephant conservation programs have been implemented in Vietnam, but the efforts have not stopped the decline of the elephant population.

Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award 2019.

Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Turtles were absent from Cham Island until one recent day when hundreds of thel were seen crawling into the ocean.

Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Members of the SaSa Marine animal rescue team have been restoring a 1.2sq.km complex of coral reefs on the coastal area of the Son Tra peninsula, reviving the already damaged coral reefs for prolonged existence of ocean species in the area.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 