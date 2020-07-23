Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Universities promote training of IT human resources

03/08/2020    11:06 GMT+7

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

 

Cooperation between universities and enterprises in the training process, especially in IT, has been in place for some time. Businesses have said, however, that this cooperation should involve a stronger commitment from the trainee and be connected to research and development to bring greater efficiency.

In order to resolve problems in cooperative endeavours, universities as well as local governments actively changed their approach, helping businesses gain better access to high-quality workers.

IT enterprises need not only staff with specialised knowledge but also with soft skills and foreign language skills. Close coordination in training between universities and businesses is therefore essential./.VNA

 
 

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

