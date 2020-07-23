Universities promote training of IT human resources

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Cooperation between universities and enterprises in the training process, especially in IT, has been in place for some time. Businesses have said, however, that this cooperation should involve a stronger commitment from the trainee and be connected to research and development to bring greater efficiency.



In order to resolve problems in cooperative endeavours, universities as well as local governments actively changed their approach, helping businesses gain better access to high-quality workers.



IT enterprises need not only staff with specialised knowledge but also with soft skills and foreign language skills. Close coordination in training between universities and businesses is therefore essential./.VNA