Usage of pirated games declines

07/09/2020 18:04:15 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Use of pirated games, including unlicensed games, and cross-border distribution have seen a decline in Vietnam.

The existence and popularity of pirated games has been a headache for game distributors and management agencies.

The number of pirated game distributors increased because they can expect huge profits from distribution. And their expenses are much less than those paid by legitimate servers.

Gamers prefer pirated games and just think about the immediate benefits, and do not anticipate problems they may face later.

There have been many articles analyzing the problems that gamers face when playing with illegal servers. However, these warnings have not changed the minds of gamers.

Once illegal distributors can recover the investment capital and make a profit, they may abandon gamers and close the games. Other people also have tricks to extort money from gamers.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) inspectors, in 2018, there were hundreds of unlicensed games. The revenue of the companies distributing licensed games was 70 percent of the total revenue of the industry.

This means that 30 percent of revenue went to the pockets of pirated game providers, and not to taxes for the state.

A preliminary survey in 2014 found that illegally distributed computer games accounted for 45 percent, while illegally distributed mobile games were 40 percent of the market.

At times, tens of illegal servers emulated real games. Vo Lam Truyen Ky (Swordman), MU Online, Con Duong To Lua (Silk Road), Thien Long Bat Bo (Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils) and Gunbound were the most pirated PC (personal computer) games.

In the webgame period, Kiem Tung 3D, Van Tien, Hoanh Tao Thien Ha became well known among gamers.

Another big problem has been cross-border game distribution, with support in Vietnamese language, though the server is located overseas. The payment methods in the transactions cannot be controlled.

However, things are changing. Though pirated game distribution still exists, because of tightened control by appropriate agencies, pirated games are disappearing from the market.

 

Except for some games pirating VNG products, the remaining pirated products are operating at a moderate level or have shut down. After VNG and other firms proposed technical and financial solutions to MIC to tighten market control, the situation improved.

VNG is a technology company, specializing in digital content and online entertainment, social networking, and e-commerce.

By legalizing distribution intermediaries, loosening licensing procedures, and approving content, Vietnamese firms have been given favorable conditions to more easily distribute their products. 

Phuong Nguyen

