Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched

For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

Three representatives of partners in the VB4E alliance (from left TH Group, IUCN and the ISPONRE). (Photo: courtesy of the IUCN)

The Vietnam Business for Environment (VB4E), a joint initiative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in collaboration with the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the TH Group Joint Stock Company (TH Group), is a business environment platform to strengthen the role of companies in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation in the country.

The alliance will focus on development of a concept data bank, policy advocacy, and capacity building.

Its flagship is the concept data bank whereby NGOs, businesses and other stakeholders will co-operate on conservation projects, according to a report from the IUCN.

Collaborative projects can embrace the following thematic areas: biodiversity conservation, plastic waste management, sustainable tourism development, marine and coastal conservation, forest landscape restoration, water and wetland conservation, renewable energy and climate change, the report said.

Joining VB4E, member companies can improve their environmental performance through field projects, showcasing and replicating sustainable business practices, being part of the policy advocacy and enhancing business reputation.

Speaking at a recent workshop held to kick off the VB4E alliance, Jake Brunner, head of IUCN Indo-Burma Group, highlighted the role of the alliance in the urgent context of environmental protection.

“Present in Vietnam since 1993, IUCN has worked closely with the Government. Increasingly, we work with NGOs and businesses, as well as the Government, to make real change,” said Jake Brunner.

The IUCN official pledged to closely work with enterprises in all of their activities against environmental pollution./.VNS