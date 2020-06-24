Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference

The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

At the event

The Bloomberg described the event as the world’s largest tech conference.

As many as 25 Vietnamese hi-tech and e-commerce companies and several universities are attending the event.

Over 600 speakers, including Prime Minister of Canada Justine Trudeau, General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will mention a range of topics, from technology, digital communications to music, politics and culture.

Vietnam and Canada hold the potential of sharing human capital in the research and development of key technologies, building strategic alliances with private organisations, start-ups and universities to develop new technologies or upgrade existing ones, as well as facilitating technological transfer for common goals, co-Director of the Canada – Vietnam Trade Council Femi Oloruntoba told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Ottawa.

The two countries established their diplomatic ties in 1973 and joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Two-way trade was approximately 8 billion CAD (around 6 billion USD) in 2019.

Nguyen Phuong, CEO of FPT Canada, said Canada still lacks engineers to join the government and firms’ digital transformation projects, such as automation and application of artificial intelligence to improve business efficiency. He added that it offers a great chance for Vietnamese enterprises.

Julie Nguyen, Director of the Canada – Vietnam Trade Council, said the non-profit organisation has been operating for a decade and coordinated with the host authorities to introduce the Vietnamese market and connect the two countries’ businesses together./.VNA