Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Responding to reporters’ queries about the US cyber security firm FireEye’s statement that Vietnam assisted the APT32 hacker group in conducting cyber attacks targeting international government units and businesses, Thang said cyber attacks and security threats should be strictly condemned and punished in line with law.

He added that the Vietnamese National Assembly ratified the Law on Cyber Security and is completing legal documents to prevent cyber attack behaviours.

Vietnam is ready to partner with the international community to combat cyber attack behaviours in any form, he affirmed./.VNA