07/06/2020 21:23:31 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps

 
 
07/06/2020    20:09 GMT+7

The app’s interface looks quite similar to Google Maps so users would get used to it quickly.

Map4D, a Google Maps-like platform developed by Vietnamese engineers with the support of Microsoft technology experts, details many famous landmarks in Vietnam, weather updates, and real-time directions, VnExpress reported.

The app’s interface looks quite similar to Google Maps so users would get used to it in no time.

 Map4D interface on mobile. Photo: VNE

Map4D allows real time visualization of roads, places and weather. The map is in beta version, so only some famous landmarks are viewed in 3D.

Piloted on both website and app version, Map4D displays roads in detail, screen rotation is smooth and it works better on mobile than on desktop.

Compared to Google or Apple navigation tool, Map4D app is equal in terms of precision.

Besides, the app allows scanning QR codes to locate post offices of Vietnam Post Corporation through integrating Vpostcode app introduced in early May. This feature is especially useful for addresses which have no specific house number or street name.

 

By May 7, more than 23 million addresses nationwide have been assigned Vpostcode codes. Map4D users only need to enable the QR scanning feature to find their way to digitized addresses easily.

However, Map4D’s suggestion still needs to be improved. For example, with the search term "Imperial Hue" or "Imperial Citadel of Hue", the device will suggest locations of restaurants or companies. While, with the same keyword, Google Maps will immediately visualize a picture of Hue city with 3D images, current weather conditions, general information, average prices of nearby five-star hotels next to the location.

Engineers are still working to perfect the app. Users can try it out by visiting Map4d.vn website or downloading the app from the App Store or CH Play.

Google Maps remains the most popular digital map service in Vietnam. The web mapping service developed by Google had over one billion monthly users in more than 200 countries and territories as of 2018, according to Ha Lam Tu Quynh, a representative of Google Asia Pacific. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

Google Maps leads motorbike drivers down banned expressway

Google Maps leads motorbike drivers down banned expressway

More than 5,200 motorbikes took the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway last year even though there is a ban on two-wheeled vehicles operating on the route,

 
 

.
Latest news

