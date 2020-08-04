Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021

04/08/2020    15:40 GMT+7

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

 A researcher works on Covid -19 vaccine research and production in Vietnam. 

Development and testing for made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine have shown positive results in animal tests, as the nation’s leading production unit, VABIOTECH, speeds up standard procedures, aiming for an official launch by October next year, Tuoi Tre Online reported, citing a health official.

Nguyen Ngo Quang, deputy director of the Administration of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, made the statement, adding that Vietnam currently has four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies involving in vaccine research against Covid-19 disease.

Two research projects of Covid -19 vaccines of the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC)) and the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH) are also showing positive signs, according to Quang.

He added that IVAC has successfully produced three test lots on the existing line with satisfactory quality.

The vaccine project is promising thanks to the cooperation with two vaccine manufacturers using similar technology from Thailand and Brazil, and an American university.

 

VABIOTECH conducted preclinical research trials on animals in May, which produced positive results and good immune response. It is expected that the company will test its Covid-19 vaccine on humans by the beginning of 2021, Quang said.

He thus anticipated that Vietnam will have a Covid-19 vaccine ready by as early as October next year.

There are 38 nations working to create their own vaccines that adhere to the standards of the World Health Organization, including Vietnam. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

