Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 16:52:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

03/07/2020    15:13 GMT+7

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

 
Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

VABIOTECH has finished the first phase of the vaccine development two months early (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production

Vietnam invited to join in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine production

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

 
 

Other News

.
5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The development of 5G in Vietnam will be the foundation for innovation for all economic sectors in the country, 

Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.

Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response
Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The Centre for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD) and the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam have signed an agreement to fund a project improving communications capacity to cope with climate change in the Mekong Delta.

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection
OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

The recognition of OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) as a complementary approach to efforts to establish official reserves gives Vietnam an opportunity to expand and link the nation’s conservation networks.

Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Carbon pricing instruments are receiving increasing market support and attention as the world grapples with how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 

George Floyd: Twitter drops 'master', 'slave' and 'blacklist'
George Floyd: Twitter drops 'master', 'slave' and 'blacklist'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Social media platform Twitter is dropping the terms "master", "slave" and "blacklist" in favour of more inclusive language.

Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

The Gioi Di Dong (Digiworld) has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.

HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has called on technology companies to create an online eco-system to facilitate the activities of start-ups.

HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

HCM City faced serious air pollution on the morning of July 1 as the city was covered in a thick layer of smog.

Young researcher shares his passion for AI
Young researcher shares his passion for AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Students, who account for one fourth of the country’s population, have applied their awareness and knowledge about natural resources and environmental protection to practical activities.

Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Strengthening legislation and communication to reduce demand for illegal wildlife products was the main theme of a dialogue held by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Assembly’s Office in Hanoi today.

Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

The ‘smart’ fertilizer, used once per crop, saves money and labor, and reduces environmental pollution.

Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Facebook says it has removed and banned hundreds of accounts connected to a "violent" and "anti-government" US movement.

Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Geet, who has three channels, is among millions of Indians anguished over a ban on Chinese-made apps.

VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Do Xuan Vuong, Hoang The Nam and Ngo Quang Tai, three students at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, are seeking a way to help the millions of people with mobility disabilities, many of which were caused by wars and accidents.

Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Vietnam has the opportunity to upgrade forecasting technology, improve forecasters’ roles, and heighten people’s awareness about the impact of natural disasters.

Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Thousands of people have been sent to deal with huge forest fires in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh on June 29.

The rush for renewable energy
The rush for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Investment of billions of dollars into renewable energy has been a frequent topic of discussion at recent shareholders’ meetings of power companies.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 