20/10/2020 09:14:42 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam moves up in Asia Power Index

20/10/2020    08:03 GMT+7

Vietnam moved up one spot to rank 12th out of 26 countries and territories in the 2020 Asia Power Index conducted by the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.

Vietnam moves up in Asia Power Index hinh anh 1

Vietnam's rank in the 2020 Asia Power Index (Photo: Lowy Institute)

Vietnam’s rank improved thanks to gains in diplomatic influence, in which it was placed 9th, up three places against last year.

The institute noted that Vietnam has effectively taken part in regional forums and trade initiatives, in promoting talks over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as Chair of ASEAN this year, and the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with 10 other signatories.

The country also saw notable improvements in its score for economic capability and jumped three places in defence networks measures.

 

Vietnam’s rank in 2019 was also up one place from the previous year, attributed to achievements in economic capability and future resources.

The top five remains unchanged from last year, with the US first, followed by China, Japan, India, and Russia.

The annual Asia Power Index, launched in 2018, measures resources and influence to rank the relative power of states and territories in Asia-Pacific across thematic measures for military capability and defence networks, economic capability and relationships, diplomatic and cultural influence, as well as resilience and future resources./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

After five years of efforts to carry out the international commitment on climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emission, 

Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy
Digital government: Vietnam’s national focus strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The ITU Digital World 2020 conference, to open on October 20 in Hanoi, will gather representatives from many countries.

IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply
IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/10/2020 

The number of IP addresses of computers in virus-infected computer networks (IP Botnet) has decreased sharply from more than two million IP addresses to over 1.3 million from September 18 so far.

Despite campaign, Hanoi’s markets still flooded with plastic waste
Despite campaign, Hanoi’s markets still flooded with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

It has been more than a year since the fight against plastic waste was launched on a national scale and despite claims of success by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,

Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field
Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

Bach Ha Long is able to maintain his passion for work because he is always eager to learn new things.

34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.

Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

The number of Vietnam’s botnet IPs has decreased from 2 million to 1.3 million as a result of the 2020 campaign on checking and removing malware nationwide.

Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Authority of Information Security, said in order to prevent spam calls and messages, advertisers must register identifier names and must not use normal phone numbers.

Newest method to block marketing messages
Newest method to block marketing messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

From now on, mobile phone users in Vietnam can subscribe into the list to block all marketing messages and calls via a short SMS to 5656. They can also report annoying or unwanted advertising content as well.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam sets targets on digital technology development to enter the group of leading countries in the world in digital technology-related indexes.

Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Information Safety Department under the Ministry of Information and Communication, talks to VietNamNet about measures to prevent spam messages and unwanted advertising.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

More than 71% of wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City have been recognised as “clean” areas - one of the outstanding results of the 200-day emulation movement held to celebrate its upcoming municipal Party Congress. 

Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

Two videos of Hung Vlog which have have been removed from YouTube represent only a small number of videos with "unhealthy" content that have been removed.

Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

The founder of Microsoft is Vietnam's most admired man on the YouGov list. Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong are also on the list.

High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

What should be done to ensure that technology is not hampered by an ‘overly tight shirt’ and to maintain a legal framework open enough to encourage development?

Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

Mobile network operators have blocked the outgoing traffic of 34,700 subscribers who made spam calls and prevented 9 million fake calls in the last three months, according to the Telecommunications Authority.

Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

