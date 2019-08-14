Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/08/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI

24/08/2020

AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.

AI Smart Warning, a solution to identify actions via cameras, has been introduced by the Vietnam Software and Digital Content Industry Institute to many localities and enterprises.

The solution automatically identifies people’s dangerous actions through security cameras and sends alerts to managers and authorities immediately via software on smartphones.

The technology has high applicability in the fields of security, transport, healthcare, tourism and public administration. The cities/provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Dong Thap, Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa and Bac Giang, and some agencies, including VTC, the State Bank and Ben Tre Police, have registered to use AI Smart Warning.

AI Smart Warning is one of ‘Make in Vietnam’ solutions being developed by institutes and technology firms, which realizes the Vietnamese ambition to cement its position on the world technology map.

In the context of global integration and strong development of the 4.0 industry revolution, the government since 2014 has identified AI as a priority for investment and development.

In September 2018, the Ministry of Science and Technology approved the national key science and technology program to 2025, under which many activities to support the development of AI technology will be carried out, creating links among researchers, investors and businesses.

At many conferences and workshops, government officials repeat the view on accelerating the development of AI and considering AI the source technology that drives national productivity.

In October 2019, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed the decision on the establishment of the National Innovation Center (NIC), located in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park. The aim of NIC is to successfully develop Vietnamese groundbreaking technological ideas.

 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has been taking measures to help AI research receive capital from domestic and foreign investment funds. A lot of important events have been organized, including the Vietnam Venture Summit held in June 2019. The ministry plans to set up the Vietnam Global Innovation Fund with an aim to train high-quality human resources.

With the government’s encouragement, many technology firms have engaged in AI research.

Le Hong Viet, CTO of FPT Group, said FPT has over 70 business clients in finance and banking, and retail and insurance sectors using AI products, bringing direct benefits to 11.5 million people.

“As the technological gap between countries is narrowing, those who can take advantage of opportunity will soon reach the goal of a digital society,” Viet said.

Meanwhile, Viettel has been developing AI-based apps in many different ecosystems, from healthcare, e-commerce, agriculture and forestry to education, transport, digital banking and smart city.

Three universities have begun providing training in AI, namely the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, HCM City University of Technology and Education and FPT University.

Manh Truong 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 19 launched the "Make in Vietnam" Awards. 

Foreign investments have been redirected from manufacturing and processing, real estate, and wholesale and retail sectors to IT, high technologies, electronic appliances, logistics and e-commerce, according to Vietnam Report.

 
 

. Latest news

